Lockport girls soccer shuts out Naperville Central to win regional championship

Bella Diorio’s two goals and stellar defense guides Lockport girls soccer to its first regional title since 2012. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The 4th-seeded Naperville Central Redhawks are coming off a 7-0 win against West Aurora. They take on the Lockport Porters in a regional championship match. The Porters took down Plainfield North last round, also winning 7-0.

Bella Diorio with two goals in the first half

Naperville Central working down the right wing and the ball gets loose for a cross from Rebecca Ruggiero. Emma Russell tries for a shot but it goes wide and we remain deadlocked early in the first.

The Porters are inside the Redhawks’ box, as Bella Diorio heads the ball past one Redhawk, before cutting past another and sending one home for the goal. She’s fired up and gives Lockport a 1-0 lead with 30 minutes left in the first.

Diorio putting in the work on defense here, breaking free from one Redhawk. She turns and heads toward the net, before hitting a screamer from the top box for another goal. It’s her second on the night, just minutes after the first.

The Porters are pushing up once again here. Central tries to clear it out, but it finds Lockports Megan Posmer. Posmer tries to dink it, but Redhawk goalie Erin Hackett gets a finger on it and it’s enough for the save. Lockport still leads 2-0.

Central trying to get one back with 10 minutes left in the first half. Megan Norkett tries from a tough angle, but it’s soaked up by Elizabeth Rock for the save. Lockport girls soccer leads 2-0 at halftime.

Lockport puts it away

Heather Canny gets possession for Lockport and makes a beautiful move around a Redhawk defender. It gives her enough time to fire a shot that just squeaks past Hackett in net. The Porters lead 3-0 early on in the second half.

Lockport looking to put it away and Canny gets a shot blocked by Central. The ball remains in play and bounces off a couple of people, before finding the foot of Posmer. She knocks it into the back of the net and ices the game. The Porters take down Naperville Central 4-0, after being led by Bella Diorio with two goals. It’s the first regional championship for Lockport since 2012.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!