Lockport wins IHSA Boys Bowling Sectional and Naperville Central’s Tommy Kradenpoth advances individually

It's that time of the season again, as Sandburg High School hosts an IHSA Boys Bowling Sectional at Palos Lanes. Naperville Central is there for the third straight season after a third-place finish last weekend at regionals. Also, there individually is Mustang Jack Edwards after regionals qualifying. The top 6 teams advance to the IHSA State Finals in O'Fallon while the top 7 individuals from non-qualifying schools also advance.

Naperville Central’s season rolls on at the IHSA Boys Bowling Sectionals

The Redhawks would pick up where they left off last weekend as Spencer Pierpoint continues to ascend. He tips down the 7-pin to get the strike and has some fun with his teammates after the conversion.

Next up Aidan Lee continues his strong junior season and buries the ball into the pocket for the strike. He gets the Redhawks more pumped on this conversion.

Stepping up on varsity is Freshman Brandon Blitek who has a big tenth frame ahead of him. He goes three for three in the tenth frame flushing each shot down the pocket, all for strikes. Blitek posts a 147 game in his first sectionals appearance.

Nate Taverna continues his stellar season as he gets the strike and waves down the 10-pin with the celebration on his way to a 196 game. Later Taverna switches balls and makes it count giving the pins no chance, collecting another strike. Taverna ends the tournament with a 216 average.

Blitek would go out after game five allowing Sophomore Josh Newcom to strike. Newcom makes his shots count on these two strike shots giving him a 211-game six score in his sectionals debut.

Leading the way for the Redhawks is Tommy Kradenpoth who continues his ascension as a full-timer on varsity. Here, Kradenpoth gets the 7-pin to go down and salutes the fans watching, later he gets fancy on this strike attempt going Brooklyn for a tenth-frame conversion that makes a mess of lane 10.

Metea Valley’s Jack Edwards closes a successful year for the Mustangs

Metea Valley’s Jack Edwards would make plenty of noise individually. Here he flushes this shot perfectly in the pocket and tips the 10-pin for the strike. Later he makes quick work of the pins and buries it for the strike. Edwards finishes the tournament with a strong 207 average.

Battle for the IHSA Boys Bowling State Tournament positions

Lyons Township is looking to make it back to state again and would be hanging to a top-five spot. With senior Cesar Izguerra leading the way, the Lions continue their stand till the last frame.

Dominating much of the day is Lockport Township as the Porters who barely transferred a week ago jump out ahead. With freshman Nate Cantrall rolling a perfect 300 game, and with the supporting cast of Aaron Chrusciel and Ross Karraker, the porters continue to pace the rest of the competition.

Making the most noise at the end of the day is Morgan Park as the Mustangs start the last game sitting in eighth position. However, with Daveon Bickcom rolling a 290 in the last game, and Judah Nelson, and Zacari Martin providing additional fireworks, the Mustangs charge back into contention with a team score of 1,199 in game six.

Final results from the IHSA Boys Bowling Sectional at Palos Lanes

The tournament ends with Naperville Central missing the cut to state by 38 pins, but Tommy Kradenpoth qualifies individually, finishing the Sectional in second with a 1,438 series. Kradenpoth becomes the first Redhawk bowler to advance to state finals individually.

Winning the tournament overall is Lockport, by a score of 6,507. Morgan Park storms back to finish second while Joliet West takes third. Also advancing to state is Oak Lawn, Lyons Township, and Lincoln-Way Central.