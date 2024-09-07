Joe Kennedy and Patrick Codo bring you the NCTV17 broadcast of the Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic 2024 between Naperville Central and Naperville North!

The Redhawks come into the contest at 1-0 after a win over Hinsdale Central. The Huskies are also 1-0 after a road victory over New Trier to start the season. Naperville Central won last season’s matchup in a 21-14 thriller after Aiden Clark scored the game-winning touchdown with just over 30 seconds to go in the game.

The match-up was at North Central College for the Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic!

This broadcast is sponsored by BMO.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!