Longtime rivalry Naperville Central versus Naperville North in Crosstown showdown 2024

By: Justin Cornwell, NCTV17
Published: September 07, 2024 at 3:36 PM CDT

Joe Kennedy and Patrick Codo bring you the NCTV17 broadcast of the Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic 2024 between Naperville Central and Naperville North!

The Redhawks come into the contest at 1-0 after a win over Hinsdale Central. The Huskies are also 1-0 after a road victory over New Trier to start the season. Naperville Central won last season’s matchup in a 21-14 thriller after Aiden Clark scored the game-winning touchdown with just over 30 seconds to go in the game.

The match-up was at North Central College for the Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic!

