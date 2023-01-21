Lucia Caruso with a terrific floor routine

For the Play of the Week, we check out girls gymnastics with Lucia Caruso impressing in her floor routine. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Naperville Central honor their seniors including four year varsity gymnasts Tammy Bajek. She and the rest of her squad look for a strong performance against the Valley Co-Op gymnastics team as both squads get set for the DVC coming up.

She runs into a roundoff triple back handspring into a twist with a smooth landing. Check out this terrific display again that pumps up her teammates and lands her a score of 9.05. A beautiful routine from Lucia Caruso.

Svec reels in the second best score on the floor and all of that helps the co-op to a road win.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel to be notified of all new sports highlights, feature stories, athlete profiles as well as other NSW special segments.