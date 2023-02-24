Luke Kinkade’s 25 propels Neuqua Valley boys basketball in regional semifinal victory

Luke Kinkade puts up 25 points, which helps Neuqua Valley boys basketball to a close victory and to the regional final. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at East Aurora where the Neuqua Valley Wildcats are set to take on the Plainfield East Bengals in a regional semifinal matchup. The winner of this game will move on to face Lincoln Way East in the final.

Teams go back and forth

Early on, the Bengals are out on the break as James Jones finds Ehi Ogbomo open for three and he knocks it down. Plainfield East up 15-9.

In the second quarter, Joel Zechariah dribbles into a pull-up from the free-throw line and it’s good. Those two points knot the game up at 19.

Moments later, Ogbomo pushes the ball up court, tosses ahead to Jurrien Davis under the rim who rises up and slams it home.

The Wildcats look to get some points from the post, but the Bengals’ active hands force a turnover and they’re back on the run. James Jones dishes it ahead, Ogbomo just misses, but Andrew Soenksen is there to clean it up. Plainfield East goes into the half up by two.

Moving on to the second half, Ogbomo takes the handoff from Soenksen, hops through the lane and converts the tough layup in traffic. They lead 37-34.

On the next possession, Luke Kinkade gets a step by his defender, takes the contact, then kisses it off the glass as he hits the floor. That cuts the lead to one.

Not long after that, Colin Gerrity blows by his defender then glides through the lane and finishes with the left hand. The Wildcats go back on top 38-37.

Colin Gerrity hits big free throws late

Now in the 4th quarter, Soenksen gives a shot fake and then skips it out to DeSean Miller from downtown. This rainbow three-pointer gives the Bengals the lead once again.

A minute later, Miller tries to jump the passing lane, but he’s too late. Kinkade steps into an open three-pointer and drains it. Kinkade had 25 points on the night.

With the Wildcats down three, Bryan Thomas bounces it to an open Chris Srbinov and he knocks it down from long-range. It’s tied up again with four minutes to go.

Now with under 1:30 left in regulation, Caleb Jackson commits a costly foul on Colin Gerrity, which sends him to the line for two free throws. The first from the stripe is good. And the second goes down as well and Neuqua Valley is up 51-49.

After another free throw, the Bengals are down three with under 30 seconds left. They get an open look from Soenksen, but it’s off the mark and Srbinov comes down with the rebound. Neuqua Valley boys basketball gets the victory and moves on to face Lincoln-Way East in the regional final on Friday.

