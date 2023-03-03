Maine hockey wins the Illinois West Cup over the Warriors

A champion will be crowned at Oakton Ice Arena. It’s game three of the Illinois West Cup between Maine Hockey and the Warriors Hockey Club. Last year, Maine won the cup on home ice over the Warriors and they are looking to do so again this season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

A scoreless first period

Maine starts the game on the front foot. Nicholas Gournis skates in over the blue line making a move finding Ben Kappel out in front but he’s stopped by Andrew Fichtel.

The Warriors come right back down the ice with Evan Ziegler as he sticks handles his way past the Maine defense but his shot is deflected off target.

Time winding down in the first period. Maine turns the puck over behind the net and receiving the pass out in front is Owen Cope, but his shot is saved by Ryan Besenjak. We go into the second period scoreless.

Maine opens up the second with two goals

It doesn’t take long for the opening goal as Ben Kappel skates In over the blue line and into the right-hand circle firing top shelf putting Maine up 1-0.

Maine not slowing down. Ryan Belz gets the puck in the slot, but his effort is saved by Fichtel and picking up the rebound is Dean Andrews who doubles Maines’s lead.

The Warriors need a response. Owen Cope brings the puck into the O zone but his shot on net is fought off and covered by Besenjak. Maine goes into the third period with a 2-0 lead.

The floodgates open in the third period

Not even a minute into the third period and Maine is threatening again. Peter Koepke has a shot from the point that bounces around in front and eventually it’s tucked away by Aidan Costigan extending Maine’s lead to three.

Red and black not slowing down. Dean Andrews picks up a loose puck before centering it to Peter Thompson who finds the back of the net. Maine running away with this one, now up by four.

Warriors with a three-man advantage. Evan Ziegler gets the puck in the right-hand circle and his wrist shot beats Besenjak getting the Warriors on the board.

A minute later the Warriors turn the puck over in their own zone and the pucks fall to Peter Thompson who restores Maine’s four-goal lead.

Two minutes to play as Joe Pijanowski brings the puck in and passes back door to Evan Ziegler who decks around Besenjak finding the back of the net.

However, it’s too little too late for the Warriors as Maine clears the bench. For the second year in a row, Maine takes down the Warriors Hockey Club and is crowned the Illinois West Cup Champions.

