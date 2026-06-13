Maine South baseball handles Naperville Central in the state semis

The IHSA baseball state series is here as Naperville Central takes the field for the first time since winning state over St. Rita in 2010. The Redhawks are one win away from the 4A title game as they take on Maine South. The Hawks are back at state for the first time since 1966 after a supersectional win over Barrington. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redhawks take that first swing with Mike Page sending his base hit into left field for a single.

Grant Umbright continues the early attack with a base hit for himself, and Central has ducks on the pond.

Now they’re loaded with Jermaine Kenady at the plate, but he chops it to Jack Fisher, who throws to Evan Adamczewski for the third out to keep it scoreless after the top of the first.

Maine South builds off first swing

It’s Maine South’s turn to swing the bat. Luka Stojakovic finds the gap perfectly for the Hawks’ first hit of the game.

Then Gavin Krischke follows up with a base hit up the middle, and here come two base runners to make it 2-0 Hawks. However, thanks to a misfire by Central, the ball gets away, so Krischke takes a lap around all the bases, and he beats the throw to give Maine South a 3-0 lead after one.

In the second inning, Stojakovic delivers with another base hit out into right field. Two more runs cross the plate, and the Maine South soars to a 7-0 lead after two.

That score remains the same as we head to the fifth, but the Redhawks get on the board after a walk from Mike Page, a single from Umbright, and a Ryan Pall walk. Ryley Orlanes gets an RBI on the fielder’s choice.

Maine South punches ticket to baseball state final

However, Maine South remains a dominant force on this day as Nick Massucci sends one through for another base hit and RBI. Maine South takes the win, 9-1, and will face defending state champs Libertyville in the 4A state title game, while Naperville Central gets Mount Carmel in the third-place game.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.