Maine South girls basketball dominates Benet Academy from start to finish

Two weeks to go in the regular season of IHSA girls basketball as Benet Academy takes its home court for the final time this season after a Senior Night win over Marian Catholic. They welcome Maine South, a 20-6 squad that is on a three-game winning streak.

Don’t let those six losses fool you because the Hawks come out swinging with Emily Currey feeding Gianna LaVecchia, who hits the three-ball.

Still in the first, and the visitors are still hitting from behind the line as Amelia Fernandez is on cue from three. Maine South soars to an 11-1 lead.

Ava Thomas and Emma Briggs get Benet back in it

Redwings are in catch-up mode with Emma Briggs lobbing to Ava Thomas in the paint, and she drops it in with a nice roll.

Now it’s Briggs wanting to jump in as she attacks the paint and gets the tear drop. Redwings trail 14-7 after one.

Briggs remains involved as she waits, runs through the paint, and scores with the foul. The three-point play makes it a 17-14 deficit.

Maine South steals the momentum back with Hayden Fahy playing the robber before capitalizing on the runner.

Then Phoebe O’Shea pulls up from downtown, which pays off with a three-point basket. It’s 24-14 Hawks.

Redwings will do anything to stay close. They get help from Macy Menendez, who connects on the corner three. The Redwings trail 26-17 at the half.

Maine South soars to victory with a second-half dominance

Come the second half, the Hawks take it to another level with Fahy getting the rebound and put back to make it 30-19.

Later on, LaVecchia dishes over to Emily Currey and knocks in another three. Maine South outscores Benet 32-13 in the second half for a 58-30 win.

