Waubonsie Valley football was in search of its first win of the 2026 season when defensive back Makaio Halbert stepped up to seal the deal for the green and gold. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Makaio Halbert wheels Waubonsie to win with a pick-six

With the game tied at 21 late in the fourth, Halbert caught a deflected Palatine pass and streaked 45 yards down the sidelines the other way for the game-winning pick-six. Showing off the hands and the wheels, Makaio Halbert takes home the NSW Play of the Week!

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