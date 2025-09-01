Malia Shen makes history with an interception for a touchdown on Naperville Central’s first-ever play

Naperville Central hosted Rosary in the school’s first-ever IHSA Flag Football Game. Redhawk Malia Shen makes history on the opening play. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Malia Shen returns an interception for a touchdown for Naperville Central Flag Football

Rosary rolls out to the right, and throws, but it’s bobbled and into the hands of Shen! The senior makes her presence felt right away on the football field! Can’t draw up a better start.

We’re going to roll it back and watch that historic first play one more time! Shen grabs the ball and weaves between the Royals as well as her own teammate and finds the opening with quick footing. Once she makes it to the ten-yard line, it’s a clear breakaway, and the rest is history.

Shen would go on to record two more interceptions and a receiving touchdown.

Where to find more NSW Content

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!

You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 High School Sports Updates to be notified of all new sports highlights and feature stories.