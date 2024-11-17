Marist wins the 4A girls volleyball State championship after a three-set comeback over Benet Academy

Another year, another state championship appearance for the Benet Academy girls volleyball team. Following a victory over Huntley, the Redwings hope this third straight trip will be the charm after back-to-back 4A runner-up finishes. The Benet opponent is ESCC girls volleyball rival Marist who is back in the championship for the first time since 2018 and hopes for State title number three. Benet defeated Marist in straight sets during their lone matchup earlier in the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redhawks get off to a good start in the first set with Bella Bullington leaping up for the kill to make it 6-3 Marist.

Audrey Aslelson gives Benet a boost in the first set

Audrey Asleson gives Benet a spark with an ace, and the opening set is locked up at 7.

Tied up again this time at 11-11, but Asleson steps up on defense with a nice block to give the Redwings the lead.

From there they pick up the pace and Brookelyn Brass displays an aggressive kill.

Redwings take set one in commanding fashion

Set point with the Redwings in front, and the Redhawks try to keep the rally going but they get whistled for an error and Benet takes set one 25-19.

Redhawks show another strong start and Maggie Kurpeikis runs from the outside and gets a kill for a 4-0 Marist lead.

The Redwings keep the momentum from the previous set as Asleson sets up Kierra O’Donnell for the kill.

The Redwings hold on to a 10-9 lead, but Marist and Savanah Weathers erase that with a kill to even things up.

This set stays close halfway through and Gaby Stasys makes it closer after a nice block.

The Redhawks use a late run to force a third set

However, the Redhawks open the floodgates and go on an 8-2 run. Weathers concludes the set with one of her 10 kills and Marist forces a third thanks to a 25-16 set two win.

Both teams keep their fight in that third set and show great effort to keep the rally going. Aniya Warren and Ellie Stiernagle keep the ball alive, and Lynney Tarnow fires that ball back and Benet takes a 6-5 lead.

Then Marist soars back to tie the set. Elayan Davidson makes a fantastic dig and, Bullington presents a kill and the Redhawks go back in front.

The Redwings take it one point at a time and here is Stasys with a quick one to help keep pace.

Marist continues to fly away but you just can’t count out these talented Wings. Stasys and Asleson form a wall and get another point. But the Redhawks still lead late in the set.

Marist soars to another girls volleyball state championship

Marist is just too much to handle as Bullington delivers the final knockout. Marist girls volleyball captures their third girls volleyball state championship and fourth state trophy overall while Benet Academy takes second place for a third straight season, claiming state trophy number ten. The Redwings wrap up another great season with a record of 40-2.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!