Marmion Academy adds another wrestling regional to the trophy case

Post season wrestling is in session at East Aurora High School. Last year's regional champs Marmion Academy is here alongside area schools Metea Valley and Waubonsie as they compete for a spot at the sectionals.

Let’s jump into the third place match at 106 pounds. Jose Garcia of Metea Valley jumps into sprawl position on West Aurora’s Donovan Johnson but Johnson manages to reverse Garcia and take top position. In the end, Johnson throws in the half nelson on Garcia and wins the third place match with a pin. Colton Wyller from Marmion takes first in the weight class.

Nathan Duffield takes third place at 132

Locking in at 132 pounds is Michael Riggs of Wheaton Warrenville trying to perform a cradle on Waubonsie’s Nathan Duffield. Later in the match, Duffield escapes Riggs and puts the Tiger on his back for back points. Duffield is on defense for the rest of the match with Riggs rolling over Duffield as the Waubonsie wrestler secures his third place match 6-3 and punches his ticket to sectionals. Marmion’s Nicholas Garcia is the champion at 132.

Going to the championship round at 165 pounds. West Aurora’s Marcus Quintana goes for the single leg takedown on Waubonsie Valley’s Chase Nailos and gets the points. Quintana holds the Warrior’s arm, puts Nailos on his back and pins him to take first place.

West Aurora is in on the action at 175 pounds. Dayne Serio grapples with Metea Valley’s Lucas Marcoux as Serio goes in for back points. The rest of the match is in Serio’s favor as he goes for more points with the takedown, wins the match by tech fall. Serio and Marcoux are both heading to sectionals.

Marmion Academy grapples to another wrestling regional

The final match of the day is the heavyweight championship. Marmion’s Joseph Favia locks the arm on Waubonsie’s AJ Frost right on the mat. Favia rolls Frost onto his back and seals the deal with a pin. The Marmion wrestler takes first place in the heavyweight class and his team the Marmion Cadets, claim the regional title. Four area wrestlers will move on to the challenging Hinsdale Central sectional.

