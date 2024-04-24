Matt Reilly hits two dingers to lead Metea Valley baseball past Neuqua

Matt Reilly and Metea Valley baseball get set to host Neuqua Valley. The Wildcats enter the week on a five-game losing streak. Both teams enter this matchup with seven wins on the season and are looking to leapfrog up the DVC standings. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Matt Knapczyk gets Neuqua baseball on the board early

Neuqua gets things going in the first at-bat. Matt Knapczyk is up at the plate and hits a line drive out to deep center field that goes out of the park for the early home run as Neuqua leads 1-0.

Metea Valley would not be down for long. In the bottom of the first, with a Jeremy Wrona on base, Owen Myket dings one out to center field and that one is gone for another home run. Metea takes the lead up 2-1.

The first inning continues to be action-packed. Now up is Matt Reilly who bombs it out deep to left field and behind the fence it goes. Metea extends their lead up 3-1 as it’s already the third home run scored on the day.

Truong and Wrona hit sacrifice flies in the second inning

The Wildcats remain in it. In the top of the second with a runner on first Blake Camaj hits a bouncer out to center field and is able to make it safely for a double as Daniel Marketti moves to third.

Next up is Kiet Truong who flies it out to center field, but is able to drive in Marketti with the sac fly. The Wildcats close the gap now down 3-2.

Metea Valley continues to swing a hot bat. In the bottom of the second with runners on base, Wrona hits another deep ball to center field. This one is caught by Jorden Castillo, but Tyler Gluting is able to make it safely to home as the Mustangs double their lead up 4-2.

Matt Reilly goes yard for Metea

Now onto the bottom of the third, the Mustangs keep charging. Matt Reilly hits another ball out to center field that drives in Owen Myket from third base to make the score 5-2 Metea.

A couple of batters later, Gluting is at the plate and he hits a pop-up to third base that can’t be located by the third baseman. That allows Reilly to head home for another run as Metea extends the lead to 6-2.

Up next is Jordan Schoonmaker who gets this bunt down, trying to bring in Liam Wagner from third. He charges for home as the throw to the catcher can’t be corralled and Metea now goes up 7-2.

Neuqua looks to rebound, now in the top of the fourth, Marketti gets the ball out into left field giving enough time for Jorden Castillo to race home from second base. He makes it in time as Neuqua cuts into the lead, now down 7-3.

Later in the top of the 6th after both teams exchange runs. Paul Feret keeps the Wildcats fighting as he rolls this one to right field. He gets to first while Daniel Marketti gets his second run of the day to make the score 8-5 as Neuqua only trails by three.

Matt Reilly and Metea baseball cruise to a 12-5 win over Neuqua

However, in the bottom of the sixth, the Mustangs look to put the game away. With runners on second and third, Matt Reilly hits another deep shot to center field for his second home run of the day. Metea adds another run later in the inning as the Mustangs earn their eighth victory of the season behind an offense-fueled 12-5 win over the Wildcats.