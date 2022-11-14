Max Alexandrov Picks Up a Sweet Strike

For this Play of the Week, we got boys bowling as Max Alexandrov picks up an impressive strike. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Watch out pins, the boys bowling season has returned as we begin our tour at Fox Bowl. Naperville North comes into the season with many new faces as they get set to take on Oswego East in the first dual of the season.

On this attempt, Max Alexandrov rolls the ball down the lane and it takes a nice curve at the last second to knock all the pins down for the strike. It looked like the ball was drifting towards the gutter, but it quickly changed direction. Beautiful shot by the Huskie.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

