McKenna Wigfield comes up big in the clutch

For the Play of the Week, McKenna Wigfield comes up in the clutch for Metea Valley. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

In DVC girls’ soccer, the Mustangs of Metea Valley host the Huskies of Naperville North.

With the ball bouncing towards her, McKenna Wigfield hits it on the volley near the 30-yard line….and somehow it finds the net to win the game for the Mustangs in extra time. What an unbelievable goal that was. Not bad for a freshman.

Wigfield’s solo effort wins the battle for Metea Valley girls soccer over Naperville North by a 1-0 score in extra time. The Mustangs remain undefeated in DVC play with one game left to go.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel to be notified of all new sports highlights, feature stories, athlete profiles as well as other NSW special segments.