Metea boys volleyball rallies back for the win over Waubonsie

Waubonsie Valley boys volleyball hosts Metea Valley for a big DVC matchup. With conference play underway, the Warriors look to build momentum after back-to-back losses to Lockport and Romeoville. The Mustangs look to go on a run after their victory over Payton College Prep. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Mustangs take set one

Braeden Black serves for the Warriors. The Mustangs keep the play alive as Prathit Chabbi looks to set up Varun Kalidindi, but the attempt is blocked by Warrior Eric Mirchev. Waubonsie trails 5-4. After a Mustang serve, Mustang Om Kota jumps up for the kill as the Mustangs extend their lead, 10-7. Later in the opening set, Metea looks to extend its lead. Rudra Patel and Varun Kalidindi meet Waubonsie’s Braeden Black at the net for the block. The Mustangs look ready to take the first set 21-13. Waubonsie Valley looks to cut into the deficit as Oliver Weisler sets up Eric Mirchev for the kill. The Warriors have life as they trail 21-16. Dhruvesh Parthiban serves for the green and gold. Metea’s Rushil Gandhi sets up Mateo Guillen, but is blocked by Waubonsie’s Ethan Barnett and Michael Johnson to tie the game at 23-23. Moments later, Mustang Rushil Gandhi passes to Nivedh Mhahesh, who drives home the score as the Mustangs retake the lead, 24-23. But Waubonsie goes on another run. Libero Xylo Ramsey serves for the Warriors. Mustang Kalidindi attacks the net but is blocked by the Warrior front row. The Warriors secure the first set victory, 26-24.

Metea takes set two for the win

Metea Valley starts the second set strong as Metea’s Om Kota puts an end to the rally as the Warriors can’t keep the play alive. The Warriors look to rally back as middle hitters Harish Krishnan and Braeden Black get the block on Metea’s Nivedh Mhahesh’s kill attempt. Metea seniors Om Kota and Varun Kalidindi get the block on Warrior Bruno Silveira. Metea continues to keep its foot on the gas as the Mustangs lead 16-8. Harish Krishnan serves for the Warriors. The senior gives the Warriors a spark as the Mustangs can’t keep the play alive. Later on, Metea’s Rushil Gandhi sets up Matteo Gullen as he taps it over the net for the score. Metea Valley goes on to win the second set, 25-13, to force a third set. Midway through the final set, Waubonsie setter Oliver Weisler passes to right side hitter Eric Mirchev, who hammers it home for the score. Metea Valley leads a close one, 9-8. Moments later, after a rally, Mustang middle blocker Om Kota rises for the kill as the ball lands near the back row for the point. Tied at 16, Michael Johnson serves for Waubonsie. Metea’s Saket Gajara passes to Prahit Chabbi, who sets up Varun Kalidindindi for the score. Krishnan keeps the rally alive as Weisler bumps the ball back over to Metea. Metea’s Saket Gajara sets to Prahit Chabbi; however, Warrior Ajay Koller reaches over the net for the point. It’s all tied up at 19-19. Moments later, Harish Krishnan extends the Waubonsie lead as his serve lands in the back row. The Warriors lead 21-19. Metea Valley goes on a run to tie the game at 21. After a long rally, Metea’s Avinash Parthiban jumps up for the kill as the Mustangs retake the lead, 22-21. The Mustangs rally back as they look to close out the match leading 24-21. Mustang Matteo Gullen rises for the game-winning block. Metea Valley gets the big DVC victory over Waubonsie Valley: 26-24, 25-21.

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