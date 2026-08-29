Metea football gets first win on new home turf over Plainfield Central

Week 2 of high school football is in session at Metea Valley High School, as the Mustangs face off against Plainfield Central. Metea is looking for its first win of the season after falling to St. Charles East last week. Meanwhile, the Wildcats of Plainfield Central overtook the Tomcats of East Aurora last weekend by the score of 59-36. The Mustangs were eager to break in their brand-new turf and showed off for the home fans with a dominant 56-6 victory over the Wildcats. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea leaps to early lead

Six minutes into the first quarter, the Mustangs get on the board. Quarterback Iggy Amorrortu holds the ball for an open pass. He throws a long shot from the 50 and into the hands of James Harris at the goal line for the first touchdown of the night.

Plainfield Central’s Tommy Morrisette has the ball in his hands. He looks for the open pass, but a pack of Mustangs brings the Wildcat down for a sack.

At their own 37, Plainfield Central is forced to punt. Mustang Marcus Sewart plows right through the Wildcats, eventually being tackled inside the ten to set up 1st and goal.

Amorrortu hands the ball off to Mustang Marquis Brown, who rushes in for a touchdown. It is 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The black and gold hold serve

Plainfield Central faces a 4th and 3 on the Metea 28-yard line. Morrisette finds Ryder Smentek, who runs for the score. The extra point is blocked as Plainfield Central is back in the game, down 14-6.

Later, Morrisette has the ball again after a defensive stop for Plainfield. He looks to complete a pass; however, his attempt gets intercepted by Mustang Ryan Lozowski

It’s 3rd & 19 at the 31; Amorrortu tosses to Charles Larson, who runs all the way to the end zone to extend the Mustang lead.

Larson is not done; he stands in the end zone where Amorrortu throws him the ball for another Mustang touchdown. It’s 28-6 Metea Valley at halftime.

Mustangs get first win on new field

Now into the third quarter, Amorrortu gets to work right away; he throws from the 26 to Marcus Sewart for another Mustang touchdown. The black and gold attack is firing on all cylinders.

The touchdowns continue for Metea. It’s 1st and goal at the seven, when Noah Douglas gets the handoff and makes his way to the end zone. The rout is on with the Mustangs leading 42-6.

With the fourth quarter underway, the Mustangs continue to dominate. Jaion Jones gets the handoff from Mustang Paul Downing. Jones dodges his way through the Wildcat defense and sprints to the end zone.

Jones and Downing are at it again. Jones gets the handoff and sprints his way to the end zone for his second score of the night. Metea Valley puts on a fireworks display on offense, dominating Plainfield Central 56-6. The Mustangs look to make it two in a row on the road next week against Fremd.

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