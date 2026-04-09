Metea girls badminton defeats Waubonsie in first conference matchup

It’s time to put the nets up for some more Badminton action. This afternoon’s contest is the first conference matchup in a battle of the valleys, as the Waubonsie Valley Warriors host the traveling Metea Valley Mustangs. It’s an exciting matchup between the two as both teams had state qualifiers last year. For the Warriors, Tisha Dubey and Vaishnavi Cheedepudi qualified for doubles. For the Mustangs, Aditi Singh and Saanvi Gupta both qualified for doubles as well. These teams are confident in tonight’s conference matchup; however, only one can win. Let’s fly in! This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea snags first doubles matchup

We kick things off with two doubles matches. Warriors Harshita Baskaran and Kari Dong start strong against Mustangs Charis Lee & Joanna Romauld, with the early points in this one going to Waubonsie. Despite strong serving from Lee and a put-back score by Romauld to keep the Mustangs in it, the Warriors secured a 21–17 Game 2 victory, forcing a decisive Game 3. In the final matchup for two doubles, an intense rally gets underway, with both teams refusing to let up a point. On the Mustang return, the Warriors misjudge where the birdie would land and end up falling to Metea in three games, 2-1.

Waubonsie gets back on track

We move on to doubles action, where Mustangs Aditi Singh and Ganu Tanaya face off against Akshaya Annem and Siya Deshmukh of Waubonsie. The Warriors look for an edge after falling in game 1, 17-21, and look to bounce back in game 2. They do so by securing a point after a nice rally, giving them some momentum. The Warriors continue to score as they secure another point. However, the momentum would be short-lived as Tanya picks up the score, shutting down Waubonsie’s momentum. One last hope for the Warriors, but it would be Tanya on the return shot, giving the Mustangs a 2-0 victory in doubles match three. As we transition over to doubles match one, Warriors Tisha Dubey and Vaishnavi Cheedepudi take on Saanvi Gupta and Medha Kotagiri. Dubey and Cheedepudi’s experience helps them secure a dominant game 1 victory, 21-6. The Mustangs remained composed in the second game and secured a point on the Warriors after a nice rally between the two. Waubonsie would dominate doubles one after a Cheedepudi kill, taking game 2, 21-9.

The Mustangs take victory

Let’s swing over to some singles action. In 2 singles, Tanaya manages to sneak one by Cheedepudi for the score. Cheedepudi finds the opening on the return shot, securing a point of her own. On Tanya’s serve, it would be too much as the birdie lands out of bounds. Cheedepudi secures the sweep as she takes games 1 & 2. Moving over to singles match one, Dubey faces off against Gupta. The two enter a rally, refusing to give up points until Dubey comes up with the score. Gupta doesn’t back down as she manages to secure a point of her own. Dubey would go on to sweep singles, 2-0; however, it wouldn’t be enough for the Warriors overall. Waubonsie Valley falls to Metea 6-9.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!