Metea girls golf beats Naperville North to cap off busy week

A busy week for Metea Valley girls golf sees the Mustangs competing in their fourth straight matchup. The Mustangs end the week on a high note by taking a victory over Naperville North.

What does the Fox Say? Say hello to Fox Bend Golf Course, the site of this girls golf DVC matchup. Metea Valley tees off in its fourth straight match this week as the Mustangs and the Naperville North Huskies hope for strong rounds with the DVC tournament a week away. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Mustang sophomore Maya Shah displays a strong tap on her third shot that rolls a good distance across the green and close to the pin. Shah sinks the birdie to finish it off on the opening hole.

Mustangs go strong on the opening hole

Metea freshman Gigi Sereenen lofts an approach that finds space on the putting green.

Mahi Syngol is looking to go one under to start her round, but the lag putt slows up too early as the freshman takes the par. Mustangs make the best of the par five first hole.

Naperville North gets busy on hole six

Naperville North takes control of the par-3 sixth hole. Keira Priess gets enough power on her chip, which travels at a good pace and settles near the cup.

Then Ally Andrews’ putter comes in handy. She gets that favorable roll, but does not get the birdie to drop, though she keeps it even on this green with a par.

Mia Kuruvilla continues to help the Huskies by getting her tee shot onto the green but far from the pin. After her second putt is too far past the pin, she makes her third attempt count for par.

Syngol answers back from her tee shot as this swing lands right on the doorstep of the pin. Syngol with a strong nine-hole score of 41.

Metea swings to a win on the links

Here’s the other Sereenen with big sister Oyuhai sending her ball on a mission, and that mission heading to the putting green, and the landing goes smoothly. Oyuhai secures a 40 on the day.

Shah keeps the strong vibes rolling like playing darts because she keeps hitting her main target, which is the green. Shah picks up a 40, tied for second overall.

Gigi Sereenen remains on point for the whole round as she shoots a 38, and her short game helps the cause for the young Mustang, who leads all golfers on the day.

More Mustangs get involved in the target game, featuring senior Ashley Jenner placing her approach in great putting position. Fellow senior Ellie Buckland also records a 40 for the black and gold. The Mustangs do enough to take another DVC win, 158-198.

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