Metea girls golf wins tri-meet over Central and Waubonsie

With postseason rolling in next week, the regular season of girls golf is staring at the sunset at Springbrook Golf Course. Three Naperville Area schools, including Metea Valley, Waubonsie Valley, and Naperville Central, came together to compete for a tri-meet, with the Warriors sending off their senior golfers. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Back-and-forth start early

The action begins with Redhawk Alexa Miller. The senior makes a nice putt for a bogey to start things off on the first hole.

With the sun peeking out, Oyuhai Sereenen of Metea Valley hits a solid chip to the green. The Mustang will go on to settle for a bogey. But it’s a strong round overall, as her 43 is second best on the team.

Freshman Mahi Syngol also chips for a bogey; the ball she hits gives the Mustang a good chance near the pin on the green.

Up next is Lilliana Plitt of Naperville Central. The senior hits a nice chip onto the green in sunlight. Plitt is able to convert for par to start her round.

Hole one continues with Alisha Shen from Central lifting a good chip to the green. The ball just misses the hole, but the Redhawk freshman settles for a par putt.

Off the green is Metea freshman Gigi Sereenen hitting a solid chip onto the dance floor. The young Mustang pulls her weight with a round of 44.

Moving forward is Waubonsie Valley’s Riya Gupta, hitting a hard drive to the green. The ball rolls into a shady spot from a good distance near the hole. This spot works well for Gupta as she sinks a birdie. The senior ends her round with a 49 on the day.

Maya Shah shoots 42 on the day

At hole four, Nitya Thapar hits a line drive over the water and onto the green, but the ball quickly rolls off into the grass. The sophomore chips from the fringe around the green and manages to save par.

Driving into hole seven is Metea’s Maya Shah. She hits a nice drive onto the green as she looks for her first birdie of the day. The Mustang’s attempt rolls past the hole. Shah taps the ball in for a three and the lowest overall score of 42.

Waubonsie action continues at hole seven with Siya Sohal hitting on the green from a far distance. The senior attempts to putt for a birdie, but there is not enough momentum to reach the hole. Sohal settles for a par 3 and an overall score of 46.

Another Waubonsie senior, Mina Shyam, also shows action at hole seven, hitting a tee shot on the green as the ball approaches the pin. Her putt for birdie lags away, but a par is good enough for the senior and helps equal the lowest score of 42 for Waubonsie.

Thapar is back in action, this time at hole seven, hitting her iron right on the green. Her birdie attempt comes up short of the hole by mere inches; Thapar settles in for a par and a score of 43, the second-lowest for Waubonsie.

Metea Valley pulls through

Moving over to hole nine is Alexa Miller of Naperville Central. The senior hits a drive from the grass, then gets the ball rolling onto the green; the senior goes on to make par and tallies a score of 45.

Redhawk Lilliana Plitt makes her way onto the green and hits a putt for par, finishing with a score of 45.

The top Central golfer is freshman Ahanna Patel, who is looking to save par on the ninth hole green, and she calmly sinks the ten-footer. That helps the Redhawk deliver the best round on the team with a 43.

Wrapping things up is Waubonsie’s Alyssa Straub. She delivers a nice chip onto the green. Later on, she attempts a birdie, but leaves it short. She settles for a par, finishing the day with a 51. Warrior seniors Gabriella Torreon and Nora Hyatt end their rounds with a 51 and a 54.

Metea Valley comes out on top with a win behind a score of 175, with Waubonsie scoring a 180 for second place and Central recording a 183.

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