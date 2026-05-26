Metea Valley baseball advances to the regional semifinals

A baseball regional quarterfinal comes your way on Memorial Day at Neuqua Valley High School. The Wildcats face off against the Mustangs of Metea Valley High School. Both teams fought each other in the regular season series, with Neuqua winning the first two games and Metea winning the series finale. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea storms the gates early

Griffin Lavery is pitching on the mound for Metea with Jack Mackey at bat. Mackey drives a hard fly ball to left field. The hit is good for a double to kickstart the Neuqua offense.

Danny Mikuta is at the plate, and he rips a single to left field. That results in an RBI for Mikuta as Jack Mackey runs home, putting Neuqua Valley on the board 1-0.

Moving on to the top of the 2nd, Diego Gutierrez hits a ball into center field. Gutierrez is safe at first, but Owen Goeb gets tagged out at third base by Sam Widloe with assistance from Jack Mackey.

Danny Mikuta is back at bat, however Kaden Kraemer gets caught out at 2nd base by Mustang catcher Diego Bastidas to close out the second inning.

Tyler Darche hits a grounder to third base in the top of the third. Darche is safe at first with Michael Willhite forced out at 2nd base. Darche gets an RBI as Dayton Ramiscal, who singled to lead off the inning, heads home to tie the game at 1.

Mustang Tyler Gluting lights a rocket to center field, and out of sight for a three run homer. Liam McManamon and Diego Gutierrez join the trot around the bases as it’s 5-1 Metea.

The Mustangs move on

Neuqua loads the bases with nobody out for Kaden Kraemer in the bottom of the 4th. He hits the ball to third base, leading into a double play with Carter Behrns connecting with catcher Diego Bastidas for a pair of big outs.

Jaleel Glover salvages the inning for the home team. He hits a single on a line drive to center field, sending Nick Cimino to home plate. The Wildcats are down by three runs.

With two outs, Andy Barkley flies one to center field, Mustang Tyler Gluting calls the shot, slides on the grass and makes the catch to close out the 4th inning.

In the top of the 5th, Diego Gutierrez pops a fly ball to left field landing in the outfield. Carter Behrns runs to home plate to extend the Mustang lead 6-2.

The Mustangs still look strong at the plate. Ethan Singer hits a hard single to left field for an RBI as Gutierrez runs to the dugout for a 7-2 lead.

After a walk from Sam Widloe, Christian Lott is at the dish in the bottom of the 5th. He hits a dinger to center field, and over the fence for a 2 run homer. A much needed blast to bring Neuqua within three runs.

In the top of the sixth Diego Bastidas hits a looping double to center field, sending Michael Willhite and Owen Goeb home for some key insurance, making it a 9-4 ballgame.

Neuqua adds a run on an Andy Barkley sac fly in the sixth. Ethan Singer takes the pitching mound in the bottom of the 7th, he throws one past Colton Maita, who strikes out swinging.

Malachi Sherman is at the plate as the last chance for Neuqua and he hits to left field where Owen Goeb dives for the catch. That puts an end to the game and an end to the Wildcats season. Metea Valley wins the Regional quarterfinal 9-5. The Mustangs move on to face Lockport on Wednesday at Plainfield North.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.