Metea Valley boys basketball captures DVC win number one over Naperville Central

Metea Valley boys basketball and Naperville Central boys basketball are back in school, and back in conference play. Naperville Central looks to start the new year on the right foot after going 3-1 in the Chuck Dayton Holiday tournament. The visiting Metea Valley Mustangs are hoping to ring in the new year by picking up their first DVC win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Mustangs attack the post, and then Tre Watkins feeds Chris Jordan who scores with a hand in his face to give Metea an early 7-2 lead.

Then Evan Maciaga for Central makes the best of a busted coverage with a lay-in and trails 12-6 after the first.

Early shots open a big lead for Metea Valley boys basketball

Metea keeps working around the perimeter until Collin Booker finds Manny Miller who takes the long three and hits it.

Later on the Redhawks get a turnover but give it right back to the Mustangs and Tre Watkins who takes advantage of it with the lay-in. It’s 28-14 Metea.

Though the Hawks do end the first half on a positive note. TJ Hillman can’t get the layup to go ,but there’s Casey Cooperkawa with the tip-in to beat the buzzer. Great heads-up play by Cooperkawa.

The second half begins with Watkins doing it himself. His floater is off but he corrals his own board, fights off three defenders, and puts it in with the foul. Watkins is making it look too easy.

Central will take any scoring, and an open Nate Abrahamson answers the call with a three-point basket.

Back come the Mustangs and another scorer in Sincere Williams, because look out below, we have a Sincere dunk from Williams.

TJ Hillman gets rolling in the third

Redhawks are trying to get their guard, TJ Hillman involved so Cooperkawa finds him open, he drives into the post and pulls the floater that falls in his favor.

Then the defense gets a big stop and here we go the other way. Liam Lau loses the ball but Hillman steps in to pick up, fights through and scores with the foul. We’re back to single digit game at 40-32 Metea heading into the fourth.

Metea Valley boys basketball knock in clutch buckets to secure the win

Every Redhawk swing just fuels the Mustangs. Watkins passes over to Booker and he’s nothing but net from behind the line.

Then Watkins continues his assault by tallying up more points. Metea Valley picks up DVC win number one with a 60-52 win.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!