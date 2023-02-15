Metea Valley boys basketball celebrates senior night with win over Naperville Central

It’s the final home game for Metea Valley boys basketball so that means it’s senior night. The Mustangs celebrate six seniors who have made their contributions on the court and now want to celebrate it with a win against Naperville Central. The Redhawks are hoping to pick up one more win before the postseason hits. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s looking promising for the visitors. Simon Krugliakovas brings the ball up the court and floats it in to give his squad a 5-2 lead.

Jahki Gray turns it on from three

Then the Mustangs turn on party mode with Jahki Gray who dribbles once and connects for three. It’s 8-7 Metea.

Gray’s not done yet and neither is his three ball game. He shoots from the top of the key and it’s good.

The first quarter is winding down so Metea’s James Parker finds Dominic Smith who drives into the paint and scores the tough lay in to beat the buzzer. 16-11 black and gold after one.

Redhawks go on a run

In the second quarter Central trails 24-11 but they go on a run starting with Krugliakovas who fakes out Quentin Shaffer and puts in the jump shot.

Then after a breakdown on the defense, Ross Dezur is all alone and lays it in to cap off a 9-0 run for the Redhawks.

Now the Metea lead is 24-20 until another senior in Javion Grizzle runs in and scores to stop the run.

Later on Nick Schroeder gets involved by faking out two defenders and gets a nice shot to go. Mustangs lead 35-26 at the half.

Mustangs run away in the second half

Metea steps up their game in the second half starting with Grizzle getting the steal and goes coast to coast for two. Grizzle with ten points in the game.

We’re not done with the senior festivities just yet because Mustang Michael Bryant wants to get in on the fun so he’ll just catch and shoot the three.

The Redhawks aren’t quite done yet. John Boomgarden knabs the rebound and puts it back in with a foul. It’s back to a single digit deficit at 39-30.

Gray and the Mustangs don’t want a comeback so he will shoot another triple to add on to his twenty point night.

Nick Schroeder for the home team ends the highlight with more fancy moves as he steps back and he sinks the jumper. Metea Valley boys basketball ends the regular season with a big senior night win over Naperville Central as regional play begins next week.

