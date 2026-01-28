Metea Valley boys basketball races past Waubonsie in road victory

Welcome back to the basketball court at Waubonsie Valley, where the Warriors hope to fend off the Metea Valley Mustangs in this rivalry. Waubonsie looks to end this season strong, as the Warriors approach the playoffs. Metea Valley is coming into this match full of energy and ready to notch another win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Warriors jump out to the quick lead

Kris Mporokoso from Waubonsie opens the game strong as he gets control of the ball and drains a three to set the tone.

The Mustangs come right back with a slam dunk delivered by senior Tre Watkins, letting the Warriors know they will not be backing down.

Sophomore Kyler Payne of Waubonsie Valley comes out swinging with a shot from downtown, keeping the momentum going for the Warriors.

Wrapping up the first quarter strong for the Mustangs is Manny Miller with a shot from beyond the arc. Waubonsie holds an 11-5 lead after the opening quarter.

Manny Miller keeps the heat coming with another three-pointer, pushing the Mustangs into the lead.

It’s short-lived as Tate Bartzen is wide open for a layup, tying up the teams and keeping the battle moving back and forth.

The Mustangs look to be setting up a shot just when the ball is stolen by Kris Mporokoso, who delivers a slam dunk for the Warriors.

Metea grabs the lead late in the first half

The first half ends with an on-target shot from downtown delivered by Collin Booker with three seconds left on the clock, putting the Mustangs in the lead at the break

The second half opens with back-to-back scores between the two teams, starting with a Collin Booker bucket for the Mustangs.

That is immediately followed by Kyler Payne with a layup for the Warriors, keeping the game close.

Manny Miller passes the ball to Koi Young, who drains a three. Metea Valley is out in front.

Tre Watkins helps the Mustangs build the lead

The next time down the floor, it’s two more points for Metea Valley delivered by Tre Watkins. The Mustangs push the lead to double digits.

Kris Mporokoso manages to bring the score closer with a layup at the very end of the third quarter, keeping the fight going for the Warriors.

Tre Watkins starts the fourth and final quarter with his signature slam dunk off the alley oop that he has been delivering throughout the season.

Kyler Payne continues the fight for the Warriors and pushes in a layup to keep hope alive with the Warriors back within single digits.

But Metea Valley closes out the game with a layup from CJ Jordan, followed by a series of free throws, securing the victory for Metea Valley over Waubonsie Valley by a final score of 54-43.