Metea Valley boys soccer celebrate home opener with a win

Metea Valley boys soccer starts its home campaign with a DVC matchup against the Dekalb Barbs. The Mustangs opened the season playing in two tournaments, and are coming off a loss to Leyden. Let's get to the action at Metea Valley!

Metea Valley and DeKalb exchange goals in first half

Early on in the game Dekalb with the ball in the Mustang box, Jayson Quintero crosses one in, but it’s knocked down by Metea keeper, Ravi Shah. Quintero would find the ball to his feet after it pinballed around, and his high popping cross is corralled by Shah.

Metea would capitalize on the missed opportunity, as Tony Cuautle takes the short pass and his shot is blocked by the Barbs defender. He gets the rebound and quickly volleys one bar down passed the Barbs goalkeeper and gives Metea the 1-0 lead. What a shot from the senior!

The lead wouldn’t last for long as Christopher Alatorre takes the pass from midfield and needs just one touch before volleying it into the back of the need. We’re all square at one.

Metea would have an opportunity before the half, as Sahil Khare receives the throw-in and lays one off to Dylan Ferreira, who passes it to Langdon Kot, but the find at the back post is just out of reach.

The Mustangs would pick things up in the second half, Cole Hatfield dribbles an

Mustangs score two goals in the second

d passes it in between Barb’s defenders and finds Khare who’s in on goal. Khare puts one home with confidence and was shaken up on the play but he’d walk back under his own power to give Metea a 2-1 lead.

The Mustangs would keep pouring it on as Anthony Hildreth charges up the middle and shoots it off the leg of a Barb defender and into the left side of the net. That would extend the lead for Metea Valley boys soccer as they win it by a score of 3-1.

