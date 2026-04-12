Metea Valley boys tennis narrowly tops Neuqua Valley 4-3

Metea Valley boys tennis welcomes Neuqua Valley as the opening week of DVC play winds down. The Wildcats rolled past Naperville Central while the Mustangs lost a close matchup at Waubonsie Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

An exciting matchup in three singles

Two teams that know each other well get started at number three singles, where Aditya Dinesh from Metea takes on Ibrahim Faruqi from Neuqua. The Wildcat sophomore jumps out to an early advantage. Dinesh leaps and tries to drop a shot short, but Faruqi recovers to send it back over. The Mustang’s return doesn’t get high enough as Faruqi whips a strong backhand and takes the first set 6-3.

But Dinesh is able to recover, flipping the script in the second set with a 6-2 victory to force a tiebreaker. At the end of the back-and-forth battle, Dinesh comes out on top with a great forehand that lands near the back corner. The Mustang takes it 11-9 to help set the tone.

Neuqua Valley starts strong in singles play

Up to number two singles where Shaurya Kandhari from Neuqua squares off against Dhanush Chittaluri from Metea Valley. The Mustang serves in the far court as the point gets underway. Kandhari approaches the net and slices a backhand into the corner. Chittaluri’s return finds the net as Kandhari dominates the first set 6-0.

In the second set, Chittaluri finds his footing especially with his serve, using several aces to keep things close and keeping hope of a third set alive.

Later in the set, Kandhari takes a turn to serve as a volley ensues between the opponents. An overpowering return from the Wildcat rockets into the corner for the point as Kandhari pulls away and takes the win 6-0, 6-2.

The number one singles matchup has Carter Donnelly from Metea against Keshav Menon. Menon looks to build on his DVC victory over Naperville Central earlier in the week. The sophomore looks sharp with a big forehand to help take the opening set 6-2.

The second set is neck-and-neck throughout, with Donnelly locking in. A great return that kisses the back line. Menon can’t believe the ball stayed in and can only applaud the effort from the Mustang.

A good volley breaks out late in the set with a potential tiebreaker in the balance. Menon lobs a backhand as Donnelly rushes to recover and tries to thread the needle to the back corner, but the return stays wide and out of bounds. Menon hangs on for a tough 7-6 second-set victory.

The Mustangs look to bounce back in doubles play with the number two matchup featuring Mustangs Kaushik Nanduru and Henry Oyekanmi against Wildcats Alp Tunar and Akhil Matham. Nanduru serves in the near court to Matham, who whips a return right back to him. Tunar then lunges to his right and smashes a point down. Neuqua takes the first set.

The Mustangs are still serving in the near court with Tunar on the return. Oyekami is the one ready to pounce this time as he splits the court with his return as Metea takes a lead in the second set.

Later in the set, Nanduru serves to Matham. Tunar pushes a shot to the left side of the court that Nanduru tracks down and lobs back, but Tunar slams the ball down with authority as the Wildcats hang on for the two-set win, 6-3, 6-4.

The Mustangs get a clutch performance from one doubles

Metea gets a win in three doubles from Royce Lalani and Sakthidharan Karthikeyan, which leaves the Mustangs one win away from a team victory. Rish Railkar and Ameya Tyagi are back together for a third straight season at one doubles against the Neuqua duo of Boris Sirotkin and Jayden Chiou.

In the first set, Chiou and Railkar volley the ball back and forth for a bit, looking for an edge. Chiou approaches the net before Railkar pops his return behind the Wildcats. Chiou manages to run the ball down, but his Hail Mary attempt sails just beyond the end line as Metea takes the point.

Railkar serves in the second set with Sirotkin on the return. Tyagi then jumps up to knock the ball down. Chiou aggressively attacks the ball with a forehand that fires through the defense for the point.

Late in the second set, Railkar has another serve. All four players get involved as they each creep closer to the net on the extended rally, as the returns skim just above the net. Eventually, Sirotkin drops back to chase a return and sends a lob over. Tyagi is ready as he sends the ball right at Chiou, who is unable to recover in time. Metea takes one doubles 6-1, 6-3, and a hard-fourth team victory over Neuqua Valley by a 4-3 team score.