Metea Valley boys volleyball knocks off Benet Academy

Benet Academy hosts a non-conference boys volleyball matchup against Metea Valley. The Mustangs are coming off a win over Neuqua Valley over the weekend, while Benet Academy won over St. Viator earlier in the week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

A back-and-forth opening set

Jumping into the first set, Mustang Rushil Ghandi goes for the point, but a double team of Quinn Robinson and Aras Suopys blocks the ball, resulting in a point for Benet.

Later in the set, Lukas Carlsen picks up on Luke Mitra’s pass and goes for the kill to put Benet up by one.

The Mustangs are in action with Prathit Chabbi passing to Avinash Parthiban, hitting the equalizer for the black and gold.

The points continue for the Mustangs with Rushil Gandhi passing to Rudra Patel, going for the kill to keep the game rolling.

Benet responds to Metea with Luke Mitra sending the ball to Vincent Cabay, who goes for the kill shot to tie the game at 20.

Benet is up by one point, before Gandhi passes to Nivedh Mhahesh for the smack as the ball lands in Redwing territory to tie the game at 21.

The Mustangs are up 23-22, but Avinash Parthiban goes for a hard kill to make it 24-22. Metea Valley goes on to win the first set 25-22.

Mustangs start fast in set two

Metea Valley gets an early 5-1 lead in the second set. Gandhi sets up Mateo Guillen for the kill to extend the lead 6-1.

Down by five points, Lukas Carlsen sees the ball and goes for the kill as Benet trails by 4 points.

With the Redwings still trailing, Quinn Robinson jumps up for the kill and another point for the home team.

Redwings reel Metea back in

The Mustangs are ahead by three points, Mateo Guillen is set for the kill, but Aras Suopys taps the ball back to the Mustang side for a point.

Benet is still trailing, but Zachary Lange goes for a hard kill and gets a point. The Redwings are back within two points.

Metea is up by a pair, but Benet is still fighting. Luke Mitra sets Robinson up for the kill shot, and he delivers to bring the Wings even closer.

With Metea up by three, both teams are still competing. Aras Suopys deflects the ball to Metea, but Om Kota taps the ball back to the Redwings. The Mustangs lead 22-18.

Benet is not giving up yet. Lukas Carlsen goes for the deflection and hits the ball back towards the Mustangs for a point.

Metea Valley holds on for a two-set win

Juan Betancourt serves for the Redwings, who trail 24-22, but his serve ends up out of bounds, giving match point to Metea Valley. The Mustangs sweep both sets over Benet 25-22 to earn a big non-conference victory.