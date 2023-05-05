Metea Valley boys volleyball prevails in three sets over Naperville North

Metea Valley boys volleyball pulls away in set three to beat Naperville North and halt a three-game losing streak. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Metea Valley High School as the Mustangs face the Naperville North Huskies. North looks to stay undefeated in conference play while Metea Valley boys volleyball tries to stop a three-game losing streak.

Naperville North forces a third set

We move ahead to set two after Metea took the first set. Ermuun Batchuluun smartly spikes it before the Mustangs are ready to return it. Huskies lead 4-1.

However, MV fights back later on. Shashank Kesavamatham sets it to Bartosz Chmielewski for the kill to make it a one-point game.

Kesavamatham serving for Metea. Batchuluun sets up Noah Hrubesky who crushes this ball to the floor that hypes up his team. Even Hrubesky has to take a moment to appreciate that play.

Chmielewski serving now as North looks to build on that, but Robert Stewart rises up and blocks Grant Anderson’s spike attempt. That gives the Mustangs a 14-12 advantage.

But the visitors would get the last laugh in this set. Batchuluun with the assist to Charles Vescoso for the spike and Metea can’t send it back over. Huskies win the second set 25-21.

Metea Valley takes care of business

For the final set, we see basically a repeat from the beginning of set two with Batchuluun quickly sending the ball over again for the point. However, his team trails 15-9.

And the black and gold would continue to have the advantage as Kesavamatham once again connects with Chmielewski for the kill. They lead by six late in set three.

Then Ryan Dasilva gets it back from Kesavamatham and spikes it as North is unable to return it. The Mustangs win the deciding third set and defeat the Huskies to end its three-game skid.

