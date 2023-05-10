Metea Valley boys volleyball spoils Waubonsie Valley’s Senior Night

Metea Valley boys volleyball beats Waubonsie Valley in two competitive sets to move into a tie for second place in the DVC. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Senior Night for Waubonsie Valley as the Warriors face their Eola Road rival Metea Valley boys volleyball in a battle between two teams that have had good stretches of play late in the regular season.

Metea Valley wins a back-and-forth first set

Waubonsie gets on the board first as Jacob Dorsey sets up Mike Zhou for the kill to make it 1-0.

In the middle of a rally, Shashank Kesavamatham with the set and it’s Shriyans Battula with the spike to get Metea its first point.

Zhou serving for the Warriors. Kesavamatham looking to set up another kill attempt, but Anthony Cuahuizo turns away Ryan Da Silva. WV now up 5-2.

Kesavamatham now serving for the Mustangs and Zhou’s dig goes out of play, which is good for an ace that ties the game up.

Moments later, the visitors are on the return and Kesavamatham assists Bartosz Chmielewski for the spike. They go on to win the first set 25-23.

Mustangs hang on for set two victory

Heading to the second set, Metea has the lead as Rishi Menon sets up Colin Bishop, but Eoghan Conlon is there for the block. They lead by four.

Waubonsie not going away on its Senior Night. They dig up this spike attempt then Sujhan Gopinath tips it over the top for the point. They trail 21-19.

However, the Mustangs hang on as Jacob Dorsey sets it to Amr Alomari, but Robert Stewart denies him. Metea Valley pulls out the two-set victory and spoils Waubonsie Valley’s Senior Night. That puts MV in a tie with Naperville North for second place in the DVC.

