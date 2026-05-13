Metea Valley boys volleyball takes three set thriller over Neuqua

Some more boys’ volleyball action is upon us, featuring Neuqua and Metea Valley, who are coming into this matchup heading in different directions. The Mustangs may be 9-17, but have won their last three matches, while the Wildcats look to stop a five-match losing streak. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Early on, the Mustangs are sending out block party invitations, so Nivedh Mhahesh denies Collin Hardin access.

The Wildcats answer back and get a quick kill from Shrikar Sunil and trail 8-5.

The Metea blocks continue to work in their favor, so Rudra Patel gets the call and stuts down his opponents.

However, the Wildcats won’t get stopped easily because Sunil is able to place the send-back just out of reach. Neuqua still trails 19-15.

Metea answers the swing once again. Here’s an assist from Atish Kulkarni setting up a point attempt that works for Rushil Gandhi. Metea leads 21-16.

Wildcats storm back to win set one

Suddenly, that lead disappears because Neuqua claws back to tie the set at 23. Yash Bodalia sets up Liam Mitchell, who delivers with a kill, and the Wildcats take the lead. They take set one 26-24 after an out-of-bounds play by Metea on set point.

The Avinash Parthiban casino show opens in the second set because he pulls an ace for the home team.

Mustangs take their anger out in this one as Mhahesh gets a feisty kill to open a 10-5 lead.

Mustangs and Wildcats trade points

Neuqua requires some help, and they get it thanks to a quick kill from Collin Hardin.

Wildcats cut the lead down to two until Patel for the Mustangs takes back the thunder with another block.

So, Neuqua spikes back in the form of Yash Badalia. After the Metea sendback, Badalia sneaks it over the net for the point.

Set two belongs to Metea as Parthiban tallies up yet another kill. A Neuqua serve out of bounds is the final point of this set, giving the Mustangs a 25-22 set two to win, and we go to a third.

It’s the Wildcats off to a strong start with Sunil ordering up a kill for an 8-5 lead.

The Mustangs fuel on that with Parthiban, who sends a laser of a kill the other way for a point.

The Wildcats keep on cruising to the verge of victory as Jimmy O’Neal gets a kill and they lead 23-20.

Metea Valley boys volleyball takes an exciting match

Though the Mustangs don’t make it easy because Mhahesh dials up a kill to stay alive.

Metea fights back to tie it up at 24, and they take the lead as Hardin’s attempt goes out of bounds.

Match point for Metea and Mhahesh ends it with an ace. The Mustangs take a wild three-set win over the Wildcats. After losing the first set 26-24, the Mustangs win the next two sets 25-22, and 27-25 after another DVC thriller.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.