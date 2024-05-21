Metea Valley boys volleyball wins Regional Quarterfinal against St Charles East

We’re at Geneva High School for Boys Volleyball Regional Quarterfinal between Metea Valley and St. Charles East. The Mustangs enter as the DVC champions and look to advance to the Regional Semifinals against number one seed Wheaton Warrenville South. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea Valley starts the Regional Quarterfinal with a comfortable set one win

Serving in the first set is Mustang Shashank Kesavamatham. He gets this game going with a nice hit that causes some confusion, Mustangs lead 3-2.

The Mustangs are still up by one, and Kyle Petursch goes up for this kill to make it 5-3.

Metea Valley keeps attacking in front, as Om Kota smacks the ball home to give them a 9-5 lead in the first set.

Saint Charles East wants some action as Andrew Heilers hits the ball between some Mustangs for the kill. The Saints are down by three.

Metea leads 15-10, but Saint Charles East is still fighting. Alex Temple delivers a huge kill that bounces off a Mustang player for the point.

The Mustangs respond, as Aariz Hashwani digs it out and then Ryan Da Silva hammers one off a Saint for the kill.

It’s 24-18 Mustangs, and Shriyans Battula jumps in for the kill and the set point. Mustangs take the first set 25-18.

St. Charles East boys volleyball goes ahead in the second set

The second set is underway as Shafique Mohammed rises for a kill off the Saints’ blockers. The Mustangs are up 3-2.

More action from the Mustangs as Mohammed sets to Da Silva who smacks the ball into Saint Charles East territory for the point.

We’re all tied at eight as Heilers tries for the kill, but Hashwani is there for the dig and it’s a perfect one as it soars over the Saints front line and down for the point!

Saint Charles East tries again, this time with Brody Warden, who delivers a good hit and the Saints lead 12-10.

Metea Valley boys volleyball responds and wins the Regional Quarterfinal against St. Charles East

Later on, the Mustangs work it around as Patel sets up Da Silva who delivers a nice kill to tie it at 13.

The Mustangs are up by three, but Heilers responds here, placing one right down the line. Metea is still ahead, 18-16.

The Mustang teamwork continues to flourish in this set, as Patel sets up Da Silva again for the kill. The Mustangs add one more point to win the second set 25-21, for a straight-set victory over St. Charles East. They will now play Wheaton South in the Regional Semis.