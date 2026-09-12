Metea Valley football stuns Neuqua Valley in historic last-second victory

Since Metea Valley opened its doors in 2009, the Mustang football team had never beaten District 204 rival Neuqua Valley. The Mustangs and Wildcats enter their 2026 matchup with identical 1-2 records and hope to get their seasons pointed in the right direction.

Week four of IHSA football goes patriotic at Neuqua Valley High School. Since Metea Valley opened its doors in 2009, the Mustang football team had never beaten District 204 rival Neuqua Valley. The Mustangs and Wildcats enter their 2026 matchup with identical 1-2 records and hope to get their seasons pointed in the right direction. Neuqua is hyped for tonight’s game with patriotic Wildcat logos on helmets and camouflage jerseys. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Sloppy play from both teams in the early stages

Three minutes into the first quarter on the 40-yard line, Wildcat Conner McCarty gets the handoff and runs downfield. McCarty trips on the turf and gets tackled by Mikai Terry, but its first and goal for the Cats.

At the goal line, Jack Mackey gets the handoff, but he is stopped by the Metea Valley defense, resulting in a fumble and a recovery for the Mustangs.

The turnovers continue in the early going, this time from the Mustangs. Marquis Brown gets the handoff and gets dog piled by the Wildcat defense; Jack Mackey scoops up the loose ball and returns it into Metea territory.

Ben Travis is in at quarterback for Neuqua. The junior throws a nice ball to Josh Repmann, who makes the grab and puts the Cats back inside the ten.

Neuqua ends up going backwards, which leads to a Freddie Rook field goal attempt and the kick is good. The Wildcats end the first quarter with a 3-0 lead.

The Wildcats seize control in the second quarter

The 2nd quarter is underway, and the Wildcats get back to work. Ben Travis rolls to his right and throws to the end zone, where Lucas Balgro jumps for the catch and hauls in the touchdown. It’s 10-0 Neuqua Valley.

Later in the half, Conner McCarty goes for the handoff for the Wildcats and sprints his way down the left sideline and into the end zone. Neuqua appears to be running away with the game, leading 16-0.

Mustangs get back in the game late in the half

Metea Valley responds. Iggy Amorrortu spins and unloads a beautiful long-distance pass down the middle. It’s hauled in by Charlie Larson, who fights his way into the end zone to get the visitors on the board.

The Mustang defense forces a punt. Adam Miller sees the ball slip through his hands. Tre Jordan charges the Wildcat and knocks it free, before Tito Ajibola recovers the ball and runs it in for a Mustang touchdown. A wild turn of events puts Metea back within three, trailing 16-13 at halftime.

Ben Travis continues to make big throws

Going to the third quarter, Ben Travis once again finds Luke Balgro, who makes a diving catch near the end zone to set up first and goal. Another great throw and catch from the Cats.

Conner McCarty gets the handoff and plows through the defense for a Wildcat touchdown to put the home team back in front by two scores at 23-13.

Looking to add to the lead, it’s 4th and 2 for Neuqua near the goal line. Wildcat Tyler Vanderlaan takes the handoff, but gets stuffed by the Mustang line, forcing a turnover on downs and giving Metea life once more.

The 4th quarter sees the Wildcats with the ball near the goal line again. Jack Mackey wants to continue the lead with another touchdown by running through the defense. Despite the miscues, Neuqua leads 29-13 with ten minutes to play.

Metea Valley is not giving up yet. Iggy Amorrortu drives his team downfield and squeezes through the defense for a touchdown of his own. It’s 29-21 with the Wildcats in the lead after Amorrortu finds Larson for the two-point conversion to make it a one-score game.

Metea Valley completes a wild comeback to make program history

With five minutes left, Freddie Rook attempts another field goal to put Neuqua back up by two scores. His attempt gets blocked by the Mustangs. Paris Jackson grabs the loose ball and runs like a wild Mustang with defense in pursuit. A second special teams touchdown for Metea Valley, trailing 29-27 after a failed two-point conversion.

With under a minute left, Metea Valley has the ball back. Amorrortu drops back and drops a pass into the arms of Larson, who makes the catch and gets out of bounds inside Wildcat territory despite good coverage from Will Kalish.

After a late hit penalty on Neuqua, Metea has second and ten from the 25 with under ten seconds to play. Neuqua brings pressure, but Amorrortu drifts back and tosses a deep ball into the corner that is hauled in by Charlie Larson for the game-winning touchdown! What a grab from the former Mustang quarterback to make program history. Metea Valley football defeats Neuqua Valley for the first time since opening its doors in 2009, by the score of 34-29.

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