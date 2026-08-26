Metea Valley girls golf picks up DVC win over Central

Metea Valley and Naperville Central hit the links at Naperbrook Golf Course for some girls’ golf action. Maya Shah leads the charge for Metea by golfing a round of 35 to secure the Mustangs’ first DVC win of the season.

Coming off a convincing crosstown victory against Naperville North, the Naperville Central Redhawks look to drive another tally in their win column as they take on the defending conference champions, Metea Valley, at Naperbrook. The Mustangs enter with a desire to emerge victorious once again after winning the Aurora City Golf Tournament and finishing second to Benet Academy in the McGonagle. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Both teams get off to a strong start

Lauren Shook sets the tone early for Metea. On the first hole, she throws a dart that trickles just past the flag. She eventually taps in for par and stays hot on the second hole with a birdie en route to a 44.

On the par-three fourth hole, Mustang Mahi Syngol has a long birdie opportunity. Syngol has the speed but not quite the right line, missing the cup by inches. The Freshman finishes off the hole with a par, and puts up a 44 on the afternoon.

Staying on the fourth, Redhawk Ahanna Patel nestles her tee shot right next to the pin. Patel rewards herself with a gimme par on the 45th shot of her round.

Damage continues to be inflicted by the Redhawks on the fourth. Stella Bender, about a club length out from the cup, drops it in to save par and shoots a 47.

Maya Shah leads the way once again

To the par-five seventh we go. Mustang Maya Shah sticks her approach shot about 15 feet away from the flagstick. Her birdie opportunity tails just off course, leading to an easy par. Shah shoots a match-best and bogey-free round of 35.

Slightly off the right side of the ninth fairway, we see Metea Valley junior Oyuhai Sereenen dial up a beauty of a swing that dribbles off the edge of the green and near the hole. After her birdie putt comes up short, she secures her par and a 44.

Staying in the family, Oyuhai’s younger sister, freshman Gigi, also scores a par on the ninth. Gigi falls one shot behind older sis, with a 45.

The Redhawks get in on the ninth-hole par-palooza. Leila Ishikawa ends her day with pars on three of her last four holes, including a final one on her 46th swing of the match.

Metea girls golf wraps up DVC win number one

The Mustangs continued to pour it on on the final hole. Ashley Jenner rolls her fairway shot onto the green and two-putts from there for a par and a 46 on her scorecard.

The last Mustang to finish is Ellie Buckland. The senior shows off the touch with a well-placed lag putt and takes advantage of her par chance by knocking the ball into the back of the cup. Buckland’s 47 caps off a 167-to-184 victory over Naperville Central and their first DVC win of the season.

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