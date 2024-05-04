Metea Valley girls soccer uses a strong first half to beat Waubonsie

Metea Valley girls soccer travels to Waubonsie Valley for a DVC matchup. Metea Valley is coming off a 2-1 loss against Naperville North, while Waubonsie Valley defeated Neuqua 4-0. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea Valley girls soccer opens the game with goals from Lucy Burk and Isabelle Leofanti

About eight minutes into the first half, Mustang Zoey Kirkman quickly passes to Lucy Burk. She fires the ball down low to get Metea Valley on the board.

Mustangs are on the offense as Isabelle Leofanti, cuts inside and bends one over Waubonsie Valley’s Lauren Bornhoff’s. Metea Valley is now leading 2-0.

Mustang Cydnie Bayless is on the offense with Waubonsie Valley’s Chloe Shaffer on defense. Bayless crosses one near post but it gets caught by Bornhoff.

Later on, Kylie Jannisch sends the ball off a free kick, where Jessica Terada heads it in. It’s 3-0 Mustangs.

Waubonsie Valley’s Zoe Evans sends one into the box. This ball goes flying until Mustang Alyssa Gluting dives in for the save with nineteen minutes left.

Burk and Lily Senese work the ball inside the box. Burk shoots, but it gets saved, only for Senese to hit one home with her right foot. The Mustangs are cruising, and head into halftime 4-0.

Going into the second, Zoe Evans passes short to Thanya Castelan on the free kick, she goes for goal, but gets denied by Gluting.

Warriors get a goal but the Mustangs take home the victory

Ceci Galarza is on the ball, and she works it to Katie Chapman who crosses it in. It’s a scramble for the ball, and a Mustang accidentally taps it in.

The rest of the game saw more defense as Metea Valley girls soccer wins 4-1 over Waubonsie Valley.