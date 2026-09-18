Metea Valley girls tennis wins close match 4-3 over Naperville Central

Girls’ tennis is in action at Metea Valley High School. The Mustangs are coming off a close 4-3 win over Naperville North as they face Naperville Central. The Redhawks narrowly fell to Naperville North 4-3 in their DVC opener last week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Starting with two singles, Redhawk Grace Kistler goes up against Metea’s Diya Sunder. Kistler gets off to a quick start by hitting a hard backhand past the Mustang for a point.

Grace Kistler gives Central a boost in singles

The match continues for both opponents with back-and-forth returns, but the Mustang hits down on the ball, bouncing a shot past the Redhawk for a point of her own. Kistler is able to come out on top by going for a low backhand before Sunder hits the net. The Redhawk wins in straight sets 6-1, 6-0.

One singles is underway with Central’s Kaavya Parameswar against Metea’s Lily Tang. The Redhawk gets off to a good start by sending a hard backhand return in play for a point as the opening set is neck-and-neck.

Tang responds to the call. The Mustang sophomore keeps the ball in play and hits a return for a point.

The Redhawk continues to fight back, but Lily Tang holds the fort with a nice return off to the right side of the court and goes for the two-set win 6-3, 6-0.

Up next is two doubles with Mustangs Katie Madden and Leah Liu against Redhawks Mahathi Dharmavaram and Anushka Anand. The Redhawks get the ball rolling as the duo got a point with the ball bouncing the blue twice. However, the duo eventually falls to the Mustang duo in two straight sets, 7-5 and 6-1. Metea also earns a win in four doubles.

Metea’s two doubles help determine the win

The final match of the day is Tvisha Shah and Smitha Sathya against Naperville Central’s Rina Xu and Ariya Ashok at one doubles. Sathya gets a serve going for Metea with Shah going for the backhand to overpower the Redhawks.

Later in the match, Xu and Ashok double team to get the point with Ashok serving and Xu firing back. The Redhawks continue to battle, but Shah hits upward to loop the ball, sending Xu to the foul line with the ball bouncing for a Mustang point.

The black and gold duo continues to work together. After some back-and-forth returns, Sathaya forces Ashok to hit the net for a Mustang point. The remainder of the match remains in Metea’s favor with Shah closing the match with a backhand return, winning two straight sets by a 6-2 margin.

The DVC matchup ends in another tight win for Metea, as the Mustangs win 4-3 over Naperville Central after the Redhawks pick up wins in three singles and three doubles.

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