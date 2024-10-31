Metea Valley girls volleyball handles Bartlett in the Regional Semis

Three-seed Metea Valley girls volleyball and 14-seed Bartlett meet up in the IHSA Regional Semifinals. The Mustangs enter winners of two straight, while the Hawks have won eight matches in a row. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Mustangs and Hawks can’t separate early on in the first set

The Mustangs strike first as Olvia Stewart and Ashley Ward set up a great block to give their team an early 1-0 lead

Metea then sets up Stewart on the outside, as she extends the Mustang lead to 3-2.

The Hawks respond by blocking the Mustang’s Kill attempt, Dainelle Whiteside makes a great effort to stop it!

Mustang Maddie Hopkins delivers a great kill to give them a 5-4 advantage.

The Hawks keep on responding early on in set one. Whiteside puts one near the line and ties the game at five.

Metea Valley girls volleyball begins to pull away from Bartlett in the first set

The Mustangs create a lead after Cheliyah Mattox delivers a powerful kill. The Mustangs go on a run to lead, 8-5.

More defense from the Mustangs, as Hopkins is the one to deny a Bartlett kill.

Bartlett cuts back into the lead as Sarah Savoia Free plays a smart tip over the net. Bartlett still trails, 11-6.

Metea continues to improve its leads, this time from a monstrous spike by Addison Torain to give them a six-point advantage.

More action at the net, and more blocks from Metea. Katie Schuele and Stewart rise up to deny the Hawks and give the Mustangs a 18-12 lead.

The Hawks are able to get one past the Metea blockers thanks to this great hit by Martyna Soiwak, The Mustangs quickly answer, setting up Hopkins on the outside for a big kill. Metea leads 19-14.

Bartlett makes it close here, as Ashlyn Lomax rises for the block. They trail 20-18.

The Mustangs go on a run to close out the first set, and Ava Guzaski gets the ace here to make it 22-18. Then, the Mustangs set up Stewart in the middle for a big-time kill! They do it again, and Stewart provides again! Metea goes on a 7-0 run to close out the first, and win it 25-18.

Metea erases an early second set deficit and wins the IHSA Girls Volleyball Regional Semifinal

In the second set, Bartlett jumps out to an early 5-0 lead. They get a block here, and then tool one of the Mustangs wall to jump out in front.

Down 7-1 now, Stewart once again delivers for Metea. She gets the set from Schuele and leaves no doubt on the kill.

The Mustangs start to go on a little run thanks to a pair of kills from Hopkins, and Stewart. Bartlett can’t keep the play alive, but the Hawks still lead the Mustangs 12-10.

Schuele sets up Stewart and there’s no way a Hawk is stopping that kill. Metea trails by one.

Then, Schuele decides to let one rip, and the Mustang capitalizes on the kill! We’re all tied at 13!

The Mustangs feel the momentum, and we see Scheule feeds Hopkins for another kill. Metea then brings the boom on this block from Ashely Ward and Mattox! Mustangs lead 21-17.

Schuele goes to Ward on the outside, and the Mustang is able to get this one to drop for the point. Metea is on match point, leading 24-17.

The Mustangs get the ace to win the match, as they take the second set 25-17. Metea will now play Geneva in the Regional Final.