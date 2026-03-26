Metea Valley girls water polo completes comeback in win over Neuqua Valley

Welcome back to the pool as Metea Valley takes on Neuqua Valley for another DVC girls water polo battle. Metea looks to improve to 2-0 in conference play in the early going, while the Wildcats hope to pick up their first DVC victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley takes the early momentum

Alexa Egan of Neuqua Valley opens strong with an impressive shot right out the gate to get the home team on the board.

Metea fires back with its first point in the match from Natalie Kosta as she tosses in the goal to even the score.

Kosta sends in another one after Neuqua attempts to gain control of the ball to no avail, putting a point on the board for the Mustangs

The Wildcats aren’t rolling over, however, as Alexa Egan makes a push and leads to another goal for Neuqua. The Wildcats surge ahead to take a 4-2 lead at the end of the first.

Starting out the second quarter just as strong, Madeline Conklin finds the opening and makes the goal, keeping the lead growing for the Wildcats.

Neuqua lobs in another goal from Makayla Paulding, who has the offense clicking with a 6-2 advantage.

The Wildcats keep the attack going

Samira Nadgar passes the ball over to Ella Herrera, who finds her opening. Neuqua Valley is in danger of running away with this one with a 7-2 lead.

Metea keeps up the fight as Ava Wallin sneaks in a goal as the Mustangs begin to shorten the gap.

Metea continues on its comeback as Leah Wojciechowski finds the opening and tosses in a goal for another point for the Mustangs, ending the second quarter trailing 8-4.

Metea Valley’s Rylee Rhoads pushes in the ball and sends in a goal to start out the second half as the Mustangs sense the momentum swinging their way.

The Mustang comeback continues

Rhoads strikes again with another shot, just missing the block attempt from goalie Sabrina Malone as the Mustangs pull within two.

Metea Valley continues the hot streak with another goal from Ellie Maher, who takes her time and finds the opening, tossing home the goal for the Mustangs, who trail 8-7.

Neuqua strikes back at the top of the whistle with a fierce throw made by Samira Nadgar as Neuqua fights to hold onto the lead.

Natalie Kosta makes another goal with a fake-out pass and shoots towards the goal, and makes it in. Metea Valley battles back to even the score.

Ellie Maher helps secure the Metea Valley victory

Maher passes over to Rhoads for another swift throw into the goal and passes up the competition, putting Metea in the lead for the first time since the opening minutes.

Maher gets control of the ball yet again and shoots home another goal for Metea, who takes a 13-10 lead in the final minutes.

Maher makes her third and final goal of the fourth quarter, sealing the game for the Mustangs after a monster second half. Metea Valley wins the evening with a final score of 14-11, taking the hard-fought victory after a tough challenge from Neuqua Valley.