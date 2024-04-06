Metea Valley girls water polo steamrolls rival Neuqua Valley to remain unbeaten

The undefeated Meta Valley Mustangs take on Neuqua Valley girls water polo in the third conference game for both teams. Neuqua comes in this game on a two-game winning streak, while Metea has won nine of their thirteen games by double digits. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Mustangs get the scoring started right away

We start off minutes into the game as Allison Leslie finds Sarah Voakes in front of the net where she sizes up her defender and finds the back of the net to make it 2-0 Metea Valley.

On the ensuing possession, Addison Bludgen finds the ball after a scrum and grabs it, fires it short side of the goal to extend the lead.

Later in the quarter Mustangs goalie Juliana Carter heaves it full-court to Leslie on the wing where she wastes no time to put it in the back of the net to make it 6-0.

At the end of the quarter, Leslie finds herself with a penalty shot that she places just outside the reach of the goaltender

As we move into the second quarter midway through, Samira Nadgar fires a shot from close to half-court, which Carter stops with an outstretched arm.

On the next possession for Metea valley, Brooke Granger finds Voakes close to the goal who fires a no-look backhand goal to make the lead 11-0.

Neuqua gets some positive vibes in the second half

To start the second half, Wildcats Nadgar had a penalty shot for a chance to get on the board, and she fired it to the bottom corner to give Neuqua Valley its first goal of the night.

On the ensuing possession, the Wildcats’ Lizzy Rosenberg grabbed the loose ball and put it in the back of the net to give give the Cats back-to-back goals.

As we move over to the fourth Voakes finds the goal for Metea at the start of the of the quarter by throwing it short side low corner to extend the lead to 12.

Metea Valley girls water polo remains undefeated

Later in the quarter Lillian Wittle catches throws it top side over the goalie to make the lead 16-2 for Metea Valley and the Mustangs continue their undefeated season, eventually winning by a 18-2 score over Neuqua Valley girls water polo.

