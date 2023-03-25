Metea Valley girls water polo uses second half surge to take down Waubonsie Valley

Metea Valley girls water polo gets hot in the second half to pick up its first DVC win over Waubonsie Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The DVC girls water polo season is upon us where only the strong survive. Waubonsie Valley welcomes Metea Valley with both teams off to strong starts this spring.

Both teams struggle to score in opening half

A slow start offensively for both teams until Addison Bludgen tosses a pass to Allison Leslie for the goal. Mustangs get out to a 2-0 lead after the first period.

Early in the second, the Warriors move the ball around as Catherine Rao passes over to Ruby Meier who fires in the goal. Waubonsie trails 2-1.

Later in the quarter, Waubonsie trailing 3-2 when Nainika Gupta passes ahead to Alex Skurka who gets her second goal of the game. We are all tied up 3-3 heading into halftime.

Offenses click into gear in the third

Early in the second half, the Warriors take their first lead of the game as Alex Skurka whips in a quick release shot for the goal. Skurka leads all scorers with six goals on the night.

Metea Valley girls water polo evens things up again just moments later as Zoe Luttrell gets this goal to go. All tied up at 4.

After a defensive stop, the Mustangs with another long range pass to Addison Bludgen who gets behind the defense for the goal to put Metea back in front 5-4.

After a penalty called on Metea, Waubonsie takes advantage as Cailin Ball gets the pass and scores her first goal of the game. All square once again 5-5.

Near the end of the quarter, Kyra Henkle skips a pass just under the arm of Gupta to put the Mustangs in the lead, 6-5.

Time winding down in the third, Luttrell tosses to Allison Leslie who scores from way downtown. Metea Valley creating some separation with an 8-5 lead.

Metea Valley slams in the door in the fourth period

Mustangs leading 9-7 now, Marley Schroeder chases down this pass and scores on the spin move to put the black and gold back up by three.

Waubonsie Valley looking to make one last push, but Juliana Carter makes the save on the Alex Skurka shot. The goalie then finds Addison Bludgen down on the deep end of the pool for the goal to clinch the game. Metea Valley picks up DVC win number one after a 13-8 victory over Waubonsie Valley.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!