Metea Valley, Naperville Central, Waubonsie Valley see individuals advance through girls bowling regional round

Girls bowling regional round week is here with tournaments being held across the state. We have five local schools split across two locations as we begin with Neuqua Valley and Waubonsie Valley competing at the Bolingbrook regional.

Neuqua Valley girls bowling hopes to end on a high note

Senior Elham Isa has been a top bowler for Neuqua Valley for the past few seasons. A 414 afternoon series leads the Wildcats over the final three games. A great career comes to a close.

Waubonsie Valley has been one of the area’s hottest teams in recent weeks. Senior Abby Walton has been a big reason why. She delivers a strikes as the Warriors are in the top four after the morning session.

Another Neuqua Valley senior, Srila Munukutla, is looking to go out on a high note. She gets a strike as part of an impressive 189 in game three. Aadya Agarwal and Divya Dasari are other graduating seniors for the blue and gold.

Waubonsie Valley getting some help with back to back strikes from junior Lauren Bornhoff as the Warriors battling Oswego East, Romeoville and Plainfield North for the final sectional spot.

Neuqua sophomore Khushi Patel with a spare here in game four, one of the young Wildcats looking to make strides for the future.

Waubonsie Valley in hot pursuit of a sectional spot

Waubonsie Valley has an impressive sophomore of its own with Sam Wiertelak. She rolls a strike here as part of a series of 955, one of the top 25 bowlers on the day.

The top bowler on the day for Neuqua Valley is freshman Chanel Edwards. She leads the Wildcats with an 862. Not quite good enough to make it to sectionals, but still 35th best overall.

Waubonsie Valley is not able to hang on to qualify for sectionals as a team, but senior Mackenzie Ondrejcak punches her ticket as an individual for the first time with a 983, 16th best overall.

Here we see fellow Warrior Mya Zatloukal with a tough spare pick up. The junior is also heading to sectionals with a 982. The pair are the first Waubonsie bowlers to make sectionals since 2018!

The team that absolutely dominated the regional was the Oswego Panthers. Winning by over 1000 pins over Plainfield East and led by individual champ Lani Breedlove. An impressive display for the blue and orange.

Metea Valley, Naperville North and Naperville Central look to advance at Hinsdale South

We move over to the Hinsdale South regional at the Woodridge Bowlero. Some of the Naperville Central boys bowlers rooting their fellow Redhawks on as Metea Valley senior Shelly Hess, who helped lead the team to another DVC title gives a pep talk. Naperville Central and Naperville North each looking to make it to sectionals as a team for the first time.

The Redhawks have broken several program records and a big reason why is people like senior D’Niya Little-Segers, who rolls a series of 920. Central in 5th place after the first game.

Willowbrook moves to the top of the standings after the morning session, all but guaranteeing a spot in the sectional round. Addison Trail, York and Downers Grove North and South also in contention.

Redhawks and Mustangs nearing top four finish

Senior Anna Child leading the way for Naperville North. This spare is part of a team high 871 as the Huskie ends her career with a strong performance.

Naperville Central battling to stay near the top four. Sophomore southpaw Katherine Anderson with a strike as part of a 790 series.

Metea Valley also right around the top five thanks to the likes of Moriah Greenwood. A good round for the junior who bowls a 952 series. But she finishes 44 pins shy of sectional qualification.

Nilaya Badam, another underclassman bowler for the Mustangs gets a spare here. One of the many young Metea bowlers with a bright future.

Ellie Child, the younger sister of Anna gets a spare of her own here in game six, her best game of the day.

Addison Trail pulls away for regional title

Naperville Central dropping down to seventh place in the team standings but Teresa Duffrin is right on the cusp of an individual spot. You won’t see many more delayed strikes than this display here. A 988 is the 25th best score overall. But she falls just eight pins short of the top ten individuals.

Shelly Hess battling for an individual spot as well. The senior picks up a very tough split for the spare. Nicely done as Hess is moving on to sectionals after a 1055, the 14th best score overall in the regional.

Redhawk senior Skye Sanford is also heading to sectionals as an individual for a second straight year, the first two time sectional qualifier in school history. A 1048 is a new career best six game series as you can see her dad is feeling good about her performance.

Jenna Pitts from Glenbard East is the individual girls bowling regional round champ as Addison Trail comes from behind to win the regional title. Willowbrook, York and Downers Grove North secure the other team spots.