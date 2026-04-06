Metea Valley Outfielder Tyler Gluting hustles on the basepath

Baseball is back, and the cold couldn’t stop Metea Valley from visiting West Aurora. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Tyler Gluting shows off the speed

It was a back-and-forth game until the 6th inning, when Mustang outfielder Tyler Gluting sent a grounder to third. However, a throw from the Blackhawks gets through first base. Check out Gluting’s awareness on the basepath as his speed sends the outfielder to second base. This RBI hit is a surefire lock for NSW play of the week.

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