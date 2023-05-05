Metea Valley softball edges past the Waubonsie Valley Warriors 5-4

In the DVC, we have some girls’ softball as the Warriors of Waubonsie Valley host Eola Road rivals, the Metea Valley Mustangs. Metea comes on with momentum looking to win their third straight as the Warriors still look for their first conference victory of the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The Mustangs get on the board first

The Mustangs start the game as Elena Gonzalez singles on a fly ball over to center field. Gonzalez’s hit gets her onto second base and helps Reese Valha tag home from third base. The Mustangs are up 1-0 in the first inning.

The Warriors respond back with solid hitting

Waubonsie Valley answers back as catcher Mackenzie Ondrejcak lines one out deep into center field. It’s enough to bring in Gia Cobert and tie the score at 1-1 after the first inning.

In the bottom of the second inning, the Warriors extend their lead as pitcher Hannah Laub sent this line drive hit to center field. She brings in Cobert and puts the Warriors up 3-1.

The Mustangs continue to get their batters on base. Claire Desrosiers’s ground ball hit reels in Valha to tie the game up at 3-3 in the third inning.

Metea Valley softball regains lead and earns victory

Valha steps up to the plate for Metea as her swing is a hard grounder going through second and third base. Valha’s hit helps to bring in Sydney Eakin and make it 4-3 Mustangs.

Metea seals the victory in the top of the seventh inning as Shelly Hess hits the ground ball to right field, helping bring in Grace Feeley.

The Metea Valley Mustangs win on the road against the Waubonsie Valley Warriors 5-4.

