Metea Valley wrestlers advance to state at the Schaumburg girls sectional

Schaumburg High School once again is the site of the girls wrestling sectionals. A large crowd is here for a great competition, as three area wrestlers from Metea Valley are still standing, looking to punch their ticket to state. Naperville North, Naperville Central and Neuqua Valley wrestlers were eliminated in the early rounds of the sectional. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Starting with the blood rounds at 115 pounds, Metea Valley’s Janlya Moore and Hampshire’s Stella Piazza lock each other in on the mat with the Hampshire wrestler holding onto the Mustang’s leg. Piazza gets set free and circles around the Mustang to go for the points. Later in the match, Moore hops over with Piazza going for the leg, but it’s a costly move. Piazza holds her down for back points, but doesn’t get the pin. Though she takes the match by tech fall, sending Moore home.

Two Metea Valley wrestlers punch their ticket to state

Blood rounds continue at 140 pounds. Mustang Alketa Picari sprawls on top of Brihany Mondragon of Addison Trail. Picari circles around Mondragon and secures the points. This match sees the Mustang ending it in style with a pin to keep her season alive. Picari takes third after Abby Kunz of Lincoln Way Central forfeits the match.

Lincoln Way Central wins the girls wrestling sectional

The final and only third-place match of the day for our local wrestlers is at 120 pounds. West Aurora’s Alanah Sylvester gets the first period off to a good start by going for the takedown points on Metea Valley’s Ashley Basmajian. The match gets intense for the two, with Sylvester putting Basmajian on her back for backpoints. Both wrestlers return to their feet as the first period ends with the sound of the whistle. The second period is underway with Basmajian locking her leg on Sylvester as the two tumbled to the mat. The Mustang fights out of the locked arms and puts the West Aurora wrestlers on her back. Basmajian holds Sylvester on down and pins to take third, while Hampshire Amelia Nidelea Polanin takes first. Picari and Basmajian will represent Metea Valley at the state wrestling meet in Bloomington. As for sectionals, it’s Lincoln Way Central closing out the day with a sectional champpionship win.

