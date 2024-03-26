Metea Valley’s Matthew Henkle scores a behind-the-back no-look goal

The Eola Road Rivlary hit the pool this week, where Metea Valley’s Matthew Henkle comes up with our Boys Play of The Week against Waubonsie. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Metea Valley’s Matthew Henkle scores from out of nowhere

Under a minute left in the third, Henkle gets the pass on the left wing and despite not having his eyes on the net, he shoots behind the back into the top shelf of the net. A beautiful goal from the senior.

We’ll see this one again in slow-mo. Despite the Mustang loss, Henkle comes up with the Play of The Week.

