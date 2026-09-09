Metea wins an important conference matchup over Neuqua

Despite a slow start to the season, the Mustangs raced Neuqua for their second win of the season. The DVC boys soccer season rolls on as the Wildcats of Neuqua Valley look to defend their home turf against the Metea Valley Mustangs. The Wildcats are trying to change the tide after their recent tie against Libertyville. On the other side of the pitch, the Mustangs look to get back into the win column after back-to-back losses against St. Charles North and Leyden. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea gets out to fast start

Early in the game, Mustang midfielder Everett Kot forces the turnover and looks to take advantage. The Mustang attempts a long-range shot; however, it’s too high to keep out, and Metea strikes first.

Metea continues to apply offensive zone pressure with Rami Fanek’s corner kick. His pass finds Carlos Cielo, who sneaks the ball into the right corner of the net. The black and gold are off to a strong start as they lead 2-0 with 29 minutes until half.

Later in the half, Neuqua is searching for offense as Blake Tayler fires a shot, but the ball ricochets off the top crossbar. Noah Stocker has another scoring opportunity for the Wildcats, but his shot goes too high.

Nearing the end of the half, the Mustangs continue to play aggressively on offense as sophomore David Guva’s shot sneaks through the goalie’s legs for the score. It’s all Mustangs in the first half as they lead 3-0.

Into the second half, Neuqua’s Kalen Davis weaves through the Mustang defense for a shot that’s just out of the goalie’s reach. The Wildcats get on the board, though still trail 3-1.

The Mustangs hold their lead

Moments later, the Wildcats get another scoring chance as senior Kalen Davis dribbles past the Mustang defenders for another blue and yellow goal, his second of the game. The Cats trail 3-2 with plenty of time left in the second.

Halfway through the second, Metea looks to regain their momentum from the first half as Rami Fanek gets a clean look on his shot, but Neuqua’s Brendan Bauer denies it.

Both teams turn up the pressure on the defensive end as Metea’s Joshua Aguado looks to give Metea another scoring chance with the free kick. Joshua Aguado gets enough air on the kick as junior forward Abood Ali’s header finds the back of the net for the goal! With 16:04 remaining, the Mustangs lead 4-2.

After a second-half surge from the Wildcats, Metea Valley takes their first conference win of the season with a 4-2 victory.

The Mustangs will look to make it two wins in a row when they host Hinsdale Central on Thursday. The Wildcats, however, will search for their first win of the season on Saturday against Chicago Mount Carmel.

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