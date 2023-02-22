Mount Carmel grapples their way to the wrestling team state series with a win over Naperville Central

We are at Marmion Academy for the team wrestling sectional. For only the second time since 2012 Naperville Central is competing for the wrestling team sectional after capturing the Glenbard East regional. Across the mat is the Reavis regional winner Mount Carmel, a team that beat the Redhawks in the 2020 team sectional. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Niko Besterio gets the Redhawks going early

After a Caravan win at 195 Niko Besterio for Central at 220 gives his team a boost by getting on top of Nick Naujokas, locking him down on his back and pinning him to give the Hawks a 6-4 lead.

Mount Carmel responds with some pins

However that momentum evaporates quickly with Caravan Alex Poholik throwing down Chase Enfield and grabbing six points for the Caravan. Mount Carmel retakes the lead 10-6.

Let’s take a look at 113 pound state champion Seth Mendoza for Mount Carmel wrestling at 120 again Ty Martin. The wrestler shows exactly how he earned that state title and the pin proves his mettle.

Ethan Olson at 126 is hoping to stop the bleeding for Central against Caleb Drousias. Drousias goes to work early getting some quick points. Late in the match Olson does have a pinning opportunity but time runs out and Drousias takes the win.

Another state champion in Mount Carmel’s Sergio Lemley at 132 pounds throws Larry Stubitsch onto the mat and yup it’s aanother pin. Lemley wrestled up at 138 tonight but still wins the match.

Gavin Bohan picks up a match win

At 160 pounds Gavin Bohan for the Hawks finds a way to earn some points and takes control of his matchup with Caravan wrestler Kevin Kalchbrenner. Bohan stays on top and takes home the win.

However it was all Mount Carmel from the start and the Redhawks season comes to an end. Caravan shows the strength of the program in impressive fashion, 63-9.

