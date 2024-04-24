Nalia Clifford’s five RBI game helps Neuqua Valley softball sneak by Metea Valley

It’s Strikeout Cancer Night on the softball diamond, as Neuqua and Metea Valley rock special jerseys to raise cancer awareness. These two squads faced off on April 11, where the Mustangs edged out a 1-0 win, and now take the field again for a crucial DVC showdown. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The pitchers duel is not happening this time after a three run first inning

A second pitcher’s duel is far out the window because Reese Valha gets swinging right away with a double out to left center. She scores on a sac fly to give the Mustangs a 1-0 lead.

Wildcats take a swing, with Nadia Casanova getting a single after her hit lands in left field.

There are two on for NV, and Nalia Clifford brings them both home as hits one to center for a double and that gives Neuqua a 2-1 lead after the first.

Valha scored the first run, and in the second inning, she drives in run number two. The game’s tied at two with Maddie O’Neill crossing home plate.

Metea retakes the lead in a shootout against Neuqua softball

In the third inning, Nora Erwin smacks one out to center that just gets down, and coming home is Rayman Miller. Metea retakes the lead 3-2.

Neuqua gets a run in the third to tie the game. Then in the fourth Ava Drehs cools down the Metea bats with one of nine punchouts.

Trista Werner hits a fly ball out to center for a single, which gets her in scoring position.

Ducks on the pond, and despite Clifford chopping into a fielder’s choice, Werner gets home safely to put the cats back in front 4-3.

Valha is hoping to get the momentum going with strong contact, but Madysen Wagner is in the right spot to make the catch and retire the side.

The Wildcats use the sixth inning for insurance and look at this; Ava Drehs can also hit the ball. Who says pitchers can’t do both?

Nalia Clifford steps up for a five-RBI game for Neuqua

Clifford continues her strong day by only getting her second hit but has five RBIs in the game. This one scores two more runs, and it’s 6-3 Neuqua heading into the top of the seventh.

The Wildcats are not quite out of the woods yet because Metea has a runner on. Genevieve Gonzales puts some firepower on her hit, which lands in the gap. Grace Feeley slides in to score another for Metea, as they still have life, trailing 6-4.

Another Mustang delivers; Claire Desrosiers cranks one just over the fielder’s glove, and the door is open for Gonzales. It’s a run-one ball game.

Neuqua softball wins a thriller

The tying run is at first with two outs and Erwin is up to bat. She chops to Clifford who controls the ball after a bobble and throws to Krista Waldusky at first to end the ball game. Neuqua hands Metea its first conference loss as the Wildcats pull out a 6-5 thriller.

