Naperville area girls move on from the Hinsdale South IHSA Wrestling Regional

Let’s head to a Girls IHSA Wrestling Regional at Hinsdale South, with all five Naperville area high schools making the trip for day two of the competition. The top four wrestlers from all weight classes will move on to the Schaumburg Sectional on February 14. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville-area teams get action started from the 2025 Girls IHSA Wrestling Regional at Hinsdale South

Starting with the third-place match at 105 pounds with Lockport’s Averi Colella performing a single leg takedown on Naperville North’s KeYi Wang and getting the takedown points. Later on, Colella puts the Huskie on her back to get the pin and the 3rd place medal. Wang still moves on to Sectionals

In the third place bout at 110 pounds is Cadence DuBois of Lisle cradling Sofia Gold of Neuqua Valley. DuBois holds onto the cradle and pins her opponent to seal the deal for the win.

The Wildcats continue at 115 pounds with Aleta Weigandt and West Aurora’s Lailonie Molina for third place. Molina gets to work right away on her Wildcat opponent by putting Weigandt on her back and squeezing her for the pin. Both wrestlers are moving up to sectionals.

Let’s head to our first, first-place matchup at 125 pounds. Lemont’s Molly O’Conner faces off against Naperville Central’s Dezi Azar. However, O’Connor struggles a bit, but manages to roll the Redhawk on her back for the pin, and earning the top spot! Both wrestlers will move on to sectionals on February 14.

It’s time for the first-place bout at 130 with Natalia Cruz of Downers Grove North rolling Neuqua Valley’s Zuzanna Wegiera onto her back. The Trojan holds her down for the pin and first place spot, while the Wildcat gets second.

Every Naperville-area team sends a girl to sectionals and Batavia wins the Regional

We’ll give you both final matches for 140 pounds, and we’ll begin with the third-place bout. Plainfield North’s Victoria Rodnikova performs a single-leg takedown on Arianna Rico of Naperville Central. Rodnikova pins the Redhawk for the third-place victory.

Now to the 140 final with Oswego East’s Quinn Janssens throwing down Metea Valley’s Alketa Picari. Janssens keeps the Mustang opponent on her back to close this match with a pin and the first-place spot.

Our final matchup of the day is the third-place match at 170. Waubonsie’s Imani McIntosh gets taken down by East Aurora’s Noreidy Ruiz. Ruiz holds her opponent down on her back and pins her. Ruiz’s teammates cheer from the background as she takes third place. It was a fun day on the mats, and the regional title for girls wrestling goes to the Bulldogs of Batavia. All five Naperville area schools send a wrestler to Sectionals, which will be held on February 14 in Schaumburg.