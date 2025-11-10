Naperville-area runners race through 3A girls cross country state meet

The IHSA 3A girls state cross country meet is in full swing downstate at Detweiler Park in Peoria. Many schools across the state of Illinois are here to compete for the event as the girls close out the 2025 season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North, Benet, and Metea Valley bring their teams into the race

The race is on at the sound of the gun. Competing in the state meet are three of the Naperville area high schools: Naperville North, Metea Valley, and Benet Academy. This includes Keira Jenke of Benet, who was the regional champion and sectional runner-up. Seven Naperville North runners are competing in this competition, including Shania and Riana Tandon and Chloe Piot. Katherine Heap from Waubonsie Valley is a state qualifier as well.

Approaching the first mile are the top 6 runners: Annika Swann and Allison Shutler of St. Ignatius, Lennox Szymonik of Jacobs, Macy Emitage of Downers Grove North, Batavia’s Avery Hacker, and York’s Karlin Janowski. Trailing behind the pack is Glenbard West’s Alexa Novak, leading a huge line of runners including Ella Satre of Hinsdale Central, Redwing Keira Jenke, and Kaylee Russell of Metea Valley. Runners from Barrington, Hersey, York, and other schools are represented in this pack. Chloe Piot, Riana Tandon, and Shania Tandon are just a short distance from each other while keeping pace with Sarah Luo from Benet and Katherine Heap a ways back as well.

Karlin Janowski runs away with the individual title

In mile two, Allison Shutler takes the lead as Karlin Janowski of York trails behind the sophomore runner. The trio of runners in action, Annika Swann of St. Ignatius, Macy Emitage of Downers North, and Batavia’s Avery Hacker, are in a comfortable position for the top five.

Barrington is the 2025 IHSA 3A girls state cross country champion

Coming to the finish, the top runner is Karlin Janowski of York with a PR time of 16:10. Avery Hacker of Batavia is the runner-up, just 3 seconds behind Janowski, while Macy Ermitage comes in third place. Allison Shutler and Annika Swan both finish in the top 5. Meg Peterson from Prospect takes seventh. Finishing in 25th place is Benet’s Keira Jeneke, who is the lone All-State performer from the area schools. The state championship for girls cross country goes to Barrington with a score of 144. Angelica Hil and Ashleigh Forbes also finish in the top 25 for the champs. Prospect is the team runner-up with York in third place.

Naperville North rounds out the top 15 in state as a team with Chloe Piot placing 53rd, Riana Tandon in 82nd, and Shania Tandon in 92nd. Mustang Kaylee Russell placed in the top 40.