Naperville area wrestlers grapple for state spots at the Hinsdale Central sectional

Hinsdale Central is the site for one of many IHSA wrestling sectionals as three of our area schools have wrestlers looking for trips to state while others are in win or you're done situations.

Tyler Sternstein fights for his season

We start with the 126 pound blood round. Naperville North’s Tyler Sternstein defends the takedown on Mount Carmel’s Jario Acuna and grabs two points. However he can’t hold on and Acuna turns it around and cruises to a major decision ending Sternstein’s season.

Does Silvano Spatafora have what it takes?

At the 170 blood round Neuqua’s Silvano Spatafora is looking to keep his season alive. However West Aurora’s Francisco Solis wants it more so once he’s riding Spatafora he takes care of the match with a tech fall. Spatafora ends his season at 33-11.

Can Jacob Smetters punch his ticket to State?

All of Naperville Central’s grapplers are done but not Jacob Smetters at 195. Here he is in sprawl position on Bolingbrook’s Dominick Hargrove and uses the cross face to jump on top. In a low scoring Smetters gets the job done and is our area’s lone state qualifier despite losing in the third place match. Marist’s Peter Marinopoulos wins the 195 championship.

A couple championship matches starting at 126, has Marmion’s Jameson Garcia cruising to a first place spot after a tech fall on Batavia’s Aidan Huck.

A low scoring match at the 138 championship but Hinsdale Central’s Cody Tavoso does everything he can to beat Mount Carmel’s Liam Kelly.

Finishing up at the 220 title with another Red Devil in Marko Ivanisevic taking on Marist’s Luke Liberatone. He shows why he has over forty wins on the season and it helps him to the first place spot. Up next is State down in Champaign.

